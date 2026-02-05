Tate McRae addresses fan backlash after appearing in ad promoting Team USA

One video from Calgary singer Tate McRae sparking backlash over her support of the U.S. Olympic team. Phoenix Phillips reports.

By Alex Nino Gheciu, The Canadian Press

Posted February 5, 2026 11:49 am.

Tate McRae is assuring fans her elbows are firmly up after receiving backlash for appearing in an ad highlighting Team USA.

The Calgary-born pop singer stars in a spot promoting Milan Cortina Winter Games television coverage on NBC and Peacock, which will air the Olympics opening ceremony on Friday as well as Super Bowl LX on Sunday.

In the ad posted Wednesday, McRae is on a snowy mountain asking an owl for help getting to Milan for the opening ceremony to meet Team USA. She says she’ll be watching “America’s best” skating for gold and U.S. ski racer Lindsey Vonn’s much-anticipated comeback, before heading back to the States for the Super Bowl.

On social media, Canadian users were quick to share their disappointment with McRae promoting American athletes instead of ones from her home country.

McRae appeared to address the backlash Wednesday, sharing a childhood photo of herself on Instagram holding a miniature Canadian flag with the caption “…y’all know I’m Canada down.”

McRae is rumoured to be dating Team USA hockey star Jack Hughes after being photographed on multiple outings with the player.

Last week, McRae was announced as a leading nominee at this year’s Juno Awards, alongside Justin Bieber.

The NBC ad also promotes her latest single, “Nobody’s Girl.”

