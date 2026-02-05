For 24 minutes, the Toronto Raptors dominated the Minnesota Timberwolves.

But then turnovers and the explosive play of Anthony Edwards gave Minnesota momentum in the second half, and the Raptors fell to the Timberwolves 128-126 on Wednesday. Brandon Ingram, who led Toronto with 25 points, said that he and his teammates have to get back to their fundamentals.

“Every game is different. I think we can learn how to take care of the basketball for sure and what plays we are gonna run in the fourth quarter to be the best effectively,” said Ingram post-game. “Also, just standing our ground on the defensive side of the basketball and getting stops over and over again.

“We’ve done it before.”

Scottie Barnes had a double-double for Toronto (30-22) with 22 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists. Barnes tied Pascal Siakam for fifth on the Raptors’ all-time double-doubles list with 102.

But those weren’t the numbers Toronto was talking about post-game.

It was the fourth game in a row where the Raptors scored 22 or fewer points in the fourth quarter. Toronto also dropped to 1-12 against teams currently ranked in the top 10 in the NBA.

After giving up only four turnovers in the first half, the Raptors gave up nine after intermission.

“I think that was the main thing there, that out of those turnovers, they were able to get out in transition and then run and score easy on us,” said Toronto head coach Darko Rajakovic. “When you’re not getting your shots, you score less and you allow them to score on the other side of the floor as well.

“I thought that was the main thing there.”

Backup centre Sandro Mamukelashvili was reluctant to say that the Raptors were forcing passes in the second half, but he acknowledged they should have been more careful.

“We kind of got a little sloppy with the ball, and that’s the main thing,” said Mamukelashvili, after Toronto led by as many as 18 points. “I think that when you when you have the lead, you control the game.

“We like to play fast, but at the same time, just kind of slowing it down and understanding when we can go and when not (to pass).”