Raptors acquire Trayce Jackson-Davis from Warriors for draft pick

Trayce-Jackson Davis as a member of the Golden State Warriors. Photo: USA TODAY.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted February 5, 2026 5:18 am.

Last Updated February 5, 2026 6:13 am.

The Toronto Raptors have added frontcourt depth ahead of the NBA trade deadline, acquiring Golden State Warriors centre Trayce Jackson‑Davis in exchange for a 2026 second‑round pick originally belonging to the Los Angeles Lakers, according to multiple reports.

The deal, first reported by ESPN’s Shams Charania, gives Toronto a young, athletic big man who has shown flashes of strong interior play since entering the league. Jackson‑Davis, 25, was selected 57th overall in the 2023 NBA Draft and has spent his first two seasons with Golden State. He averaged 6.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists while shooting 63.5 per cent from the field last season.

This season, however, his role diminished as the Warriors reshaped their frontcourt. He appeared in 36 games this year, averaging 4.2 points and 3.1 rebounds in 11.4 minutes per game.

The Raptors made an earlier deal on Wednesday, trading guard Ochai Agbaji and their 2032 second-round draft pick to the Brooklyn Nets in a three-team deal also involving the Los Angeles Clippers, which sent veteran point guard Chris Paul to Toronto.

Paul isn’t expected to report to the Raptors, as the deal was orchestrated to ensure Toronto gets under the tax.

The Raptors are coming off a tough 128-126 home loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday night. They’ll host the Chicago Bulls on Thursday night at Scotiabank Arena.

