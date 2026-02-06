Candidate says he plans to run for Conservatives in Poilievre’s former riding

OTTAWA — Blair Turner, a police officer from the Ottawa area, says he plans to run for the Conservative nomination in Pierre Poilievre’s former riding of Carleton.

Turner ran for the Tories in Ottawa South in the most recent federal election in April losing to Defence Minister David McGuinty.

Poilievre lost the seat he had held for 20 years and had to run in a byelection in a rural Alberta riding last summer.

Former MP Damien Kurek, who stepped down to let the party leader run in Battle River—Crowfoot, will be the Conservative candidate in that riding next election.

It’s not clear yet where Poilievre intends to run.

Conservative delegates confirmed Poilievre’s leadership of the party last weekend, when 87 per cent voted to support him in a mandatory leadership review.

