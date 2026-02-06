Dangerous chemicals case in London, Ont., not a terrorism investigation: police

A London Police Service shoulder badge is shown in this undated photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

By The Canadian Press

Posted February 6, 2026 1:20 pm.

Last Updated February 6, 2026 2:09 pm.

Terrorism is not suspected in the case of four people accused of making explosives and firearms after hazardous chemicals were found in a home near Western University, police in London, Ont., said Friday.  

This is not a terrorism investigation. This is not a national security investigation,” London police Deputy Chief Paul Bastien said at a press conference.

However, the motive is still under investigation, police said.

“Not knowing what the ultimate goal is or might have been … we have to be abundantly cautious in ensuring that our approach through the investigation is deliberate (and) methodical,” Bastien said. 

Police remained tight-lipped on details about the chemicals and firearms seized so far in the investigation, but Det. Supt. Sean Travis confirmed that all four accused were or currently are Western University students.

The accused — Jerry Tong, Zekun Wang, Fei Han and Feiyang Ji — were arrested following a report of a trespasser on the university’s campus. 

They now face charges related to possession of firearms and explosives after police executed search warrants at three residences in London, Ottawa and Gatineau, Que. Police said the explosives were safely disposed of in London’s northeast end over the weekend.

Police also said they are aware of — but can’t comment on — a YouTube video posted by an account with the same name as Tong that appears to show him and two of the other accused working to develop a truck-mounted anti-drone system. 

While the video is part of the current investigation, Bastien said charges laid against the accused for alleged manufacturing of firearms do not relate to the device in the video.

When asked if the four accused may have been “hobbyists” in light of the YouTube video, Travis said that regardless of their interests, London police believe criminal offences were committed. 

“It’d be irresponsible to speculate on what could be or might be. Our investigation is going to be led by facts,” he said.

