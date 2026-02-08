Brampton doctor’s viral post translates into patients from across the GTA

A Brampton doctor has gone viral after sharing her journey on social media while opening up her new practice, striking a chord with thousands across the GTA who have never had a Black physician. Rhianne Campbell reports.

By Rhianne Campbell

Posted February 8, 2026 1:17 pm.

Last Updated February 8, 2026 1:18 pm.

A Brampton doctor has gone viral after sharing her journey on social media while opening up her new practice, striking a chord with thousands across the GTA who have never had a Black physician. 

Dr. Ashley Sebastian’s comment section on her TikTok videos is proof of that appreciation, with hundreds and thousands of views and comments from people across the GTA excited for the representation that she brings to medicine, translating to real patients from far and wide.

“Initially, I didn’t expect my videos to go as far as they did, but it’s perceived really well by the community,” Dr. Sebastian tells CityNews.

According to the Canadian Medical Association, there is a disproportionately low number of Black physicians in Canada, with only 2.3 per cent of Ontario’s doctors identifying as Black, although Black people make up about 4.7 per cent of the population. 

“It’s very humbling to know they’re putting their trust in me, driving hours to see me to feel seen and heard because I think that’s a big issue in the Black community here in Toronto.”

In a 2025 survey of almost two thousand Black women and girls, conducted by the Black Women’s Institute for Health, about 67 per cent said they felt their concerns were “dismissed or not taken seriously” by a health-care provider. Meanwhile, about 42 per cent of respondents said they avoided seeking health care because of concerns of how they would be treated as a Black woman.

“There’s a lot of discrimination within the medical profession that we don’t want to accept, but it does exist,” said Dr. Anthony Sebastian, Ashley’s father, who has been practicing medicine for over 30 years. “One thing is access, and cultural relevance as well, which I think is extremely important in medicine. It’s not about diagnosing disease alone, but understanding the social conditions that most people live.”

Both doctors agree success begins with the education system, saying that by exposing Black youth to STEM-related careers, there is potential for more Black people to have a future in science.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Get their act together': Freeland on U.S. relationship with others on world stage

Former cabinet minister Chrystia Freeland says when it comes to the U.S. and its relationships with other countries on the world stage, it needs to "get their act together." Since his 2025 inauguration,...

4h ago

Eglinton Crosstown LRT opens Sunday with no official fanfare

Six years after it was originally scheduled to open, and 15 years after the first shovels went into the ground, the long-delayed and much-maligned Eglinton Crosstown LRT began carrying passengers Sunday...

2h ago

Lindsey Vonn crashes in Olympic downhill, undergoes surgery for broken leg

CORTINA D'AMPEZZO, Italy (AP) — Lindsey Vonn 's defiant bid to win the Winter Olympic downhill  at the age of 41, on a rebuilt right knee and a badly injured left knee, ended...

23m ago

Daily Recap: Canada’s results at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics

Position ranked by total medals won Click here for more Winter Games coverage Olympics Day 2: February 8, 2026 Canada’s mixed doubles curling team plays two round-robin games Sunday,...

36m ago

Top Stories

'Get their act together': Freeland on U.S. relationship with others on world stage

Former cabinet minister Chrystia Freeland says when it comes to the U.S. and its relationships with other countries on the world stage, it needs to "get their act together." Since his 2025 inauguration,...

4h ago

Eglinton Crosstown LRT opens Sunday with no official fanfare

Six years after it was originally scheduled to open, and 15 years after the first shovels went into the ground, the long-delayed and much-maligned Eglinton Crosstown LRT began carrying passengers Sunday...

2h ago

Lindsey Vonn crashes in Olympic downhill, undergoes surgery for broken leg

CORTINA D'AMPEZZO, Italy (AP) — Lindsey Vonn 's defiant bid to win the Winter Olympic downhill  at the age of 41, on a rebuilt right knee and a badly injured left knee, ended...

23m ago

Daily Recap: Canada’s results at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics

Position ranked by total medals won Click here for more Winter Games coverage Olympics Day 2: February 8, 2026 Canada’s mixed doubles curling team plays two round-robin games Sunday,...

36m ago

Most Watched Today

3:12
Eglinton Crosstown LRT officially opens

Six years after it was originally scheduled to open, and 15 years after the first shovels went into the ground, the long-delayed and much-maligned Eglinton Crosstown LRT began carrying passengers Sunday.

4h ago

2:17
Oshawa Firewolves vs. Toronto Rock

This was a spirited affair as the Rock looked to avenge a season-opening loss in the newest edition of the Battle of Ontario. CityNews' Rob Leth has the highlights.

14h ago

2:42
Extreme cold in Toronto will last until Monday

Toronto will see extreme cold temperatures last until Monday. Weather Specialist Catalina Gillies has the long-range forecast.

18h ago

2:39
Extreme wind chills continues to grip Toronto

Rhianne Campbell is speaking with Torontonians who aren't letting the extreme cold temperatures stop them from cheering on Team Canada in the Winter Olympics.

19h ago

3:05
Canada takes home bronze medal on first full day of Milano Cortina Games

Canadian Speed Skater Valerie Maltais snagged a bronze medal in the women's 3-thousand-meter speed skating event. Karling Donoghue takes a look at the highlights of day one.

19h ago

More Videos