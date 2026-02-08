Israel’s security cabinet approves measures to strengthen control over the West Bank

A Palestinian woman asks Israeli soldiers for access to her home during an army raid in the West Bank city of Hebron Monday, Jan. 19, 2026. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean) Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Posted February 8, 2026 3:55 pm.

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel ’s security cabinet on Sunday approved measures that aim to deepen Israeli control over the occupied West Bank and weaken the already limited powers of the Palestinian Authority.

The office of far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich in a statement announced the decisions that would make it easier for Jewish settlers to force Palestinians to give up land, adding that “we will continue to bury the idea of a Palestinian state.”

Yonatan Mizrachi, a researcher with the Israeli anti-settlement watchdog group Peace Now, called the decision “very significant.” He said the decision still requires approval by Israel’s top commander for the West Bank.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in a statement called the decision “dangerous” and an “open Israeli attempt to legalize settlement expansion” and land confiscation. He called for the United States and U.N. Security Council to intervene immediately.

Jordan’s foreign ministry condemned the decision, which it said was “aimed at imposing illegal Israeli sovereignty” and entrenching settlements.

The measures include canceling a prohibition on sales of West Bank land to Israeli Jews, declassifying West Bank land registry records to ease land acquisition, transferring construction planning at religious and other sensitive sites in the volatile city of Hebron to Israeli authorities, and allowing Israeli enforcement of environmental and archaeological matters in Palestinian-administered areas.

The measures also would revive a committee that would allow the state of Israel to make “proactive” land purchases in the territory — “a step intended to guarantee land reserves for settlement for generations to come.”

Peace Now in an explainer issued late Sunday called the decision aimed at “breaking through every possible barrier on the way to a massive land grab in the West Bank.” Notably, it said, Israeli authorities will be able to demolish construction in Palestinian-controlled areas if they deem it harmful to heritage or the environment.

The West Bank is divided between an Israeli-controlled section where settlements are located and sections equaling 40% of the territory where the Palestinian Authority has autonomy.

Palestinians are not permitted to sell land privately to Israelis. Settlers can buy homes on land controlled by Israel’s government.

Asked about settlers’ claims that the current system is discriminatory against Jews, Mizrachi said the entire system in the West Bank discriminates against Palestinians, who are not allowed to vote in Israeli elections and face Israeli military crackdowns and travel restrictions.

More than 700,000 Israelis live in the occupied West Bank and east Jerusalem, territories captured by Israel in 1967 and sought by the Palestinians for a future state. The international community overwhelmingly considers Israeli settlement construction in these areas to be illegal and an obstacle to peace.

Smotrich, previously a firebrand settler leader and now finance minister, has been granted cabinet-level authority over settlement policies and vowed to double the settler population in the West Bank.

Settler group Regavim in a statement praised Sunday’s decision, saying it would protect heritage sites in the West Bank and “at long last” make land registry accessible and transparent.

In December, Israel’s Cabinet approved a proposal for 19 new Jewish settlements in the West Bank as the government pushes ahead with a construction binge that further threatens the possibility of a Palestinian state. And Israel has cleared the final hurdle before starting construction on a contentious settlement project near Jerusalem that would effectively cut the West Bank in two, according to a government tender reported in January.

Top Stories

Police identify Chanda Kumar Raja Nandakumar, 37, as victim in Woodbine Mall shooting

Toronto police have identified a 37-year-old man who was killed during a "targeted shooting" in the parking lot of Woodbine Mall on Saturday. Authorities were called to the Rexdale area in Etobicoke...

1h ago

Brampton doctor's viral post translates into patients from across the GTA

A Brampton doctor has gone viral after sharing her journey on social media while opening up her new practice, striking a chord with thousands across the GTA who have never had a Black physician.  Dr....

5h ago

Canada finishes fifth in team figure skating event

The Americans have defended their figure skating crown. Team USA beat Japan to capture back-to-back gold medals in the figure skating team event at the Winter Olympics. Italy finished third to earn...

1h ago

Lindsey Vonn crashes in Olympic downhill, undergoes surgery for broken leg

CORTINA D'AMPEZZO, Italy (AP) — Lindsey Vonn 's defiant bid to win the Winter Olympic downhill  at the age of 41, on a rebuilt right knee and a badly injured left knee, ended...

4h ago

