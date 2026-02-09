Canada wins bronze medal in women’s freeski slopestyle

Canada's Megan Oldham competes during the women's freestyle skiing slopestyle finals at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Livigno, Italy, Monday, Feb. 9, 2026. (Gregory Bull/AP Photo)

By Sportsnet Staff

Posted February 9, 2026 7:53 am.

Last Updated February 9, 2026 9:40 am.

Megan Oldham wasn’t going to let a painful crash stop her from achieving her Olympic dream.

The Canadian had a hard fall on her second of three runs in the women’s freeski slopestyle final on Monday, but Oldham knew she had to give it one more shot to try to get on the podium.

Mission accomplished.

Oldham, from Parry Sound, Ont., won bronze at Milano Cortina 2026 with a resilient response on her final run.

“Honestly, that was a really hard battle after that second run. I fell and really hurt my quad,” Oldham told CBC Olympics. “So at the top I was just trying to stay calm and I kept telling myself I just need to land one more run. That’s all I’ve got to do. I’m so proud of myself.”

Oldham, with 76.46 points on her third and final run, edged out Great Britain’s Kristy Muir (76.05 points) for bronze.

Muir’s final run was after Oldham had finished, causing some tense moments in the finish area.

When Muir’s score came up, it triggered a huge celebration for Oldham, 24.

Reigning Olympic and world champ Mathilde Gremaud of Switzerland won gold (86.96 points), while 2022 silver medallist Eileen Gu of China finished second (86.58 points). 

Canada’s Naomi Urness was seventh in the 12-woman final.

It marked Canada’s second medal of the Winter Olympics after speedskater Valerie Maltais captured bronze in the 3,000 metres on Saturday.

Oldham had a big crew supporting her, including family, friends and her boyfriend.

“It just gives me that extra motivation to go hard for this one right her,” she told CBC Olympics.

Oldham had won three world championship medals in slopestyle (bronze in 2025 and 2021, silver in 2023) before her big Olympic performance.

The Canadian finished fourth in big air at the 2022 Olympics in Beijing and failed to qualify for the slopestyle final in her Winter Games debut.

Top Stories

Deep freeze eases as temperatures climb back to seasonal this week

After an extended stretch of frigid weather throughout January and early February, temperatures are set to ease back to seasonal across the region this week. A cold warning remains in effect early...

5h ago

6 men facing charges in human trafficking investigation: police

The Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) have arrested and charged six men in connection with a human trafficking investigation involving victims under the age of 18. DRPS investigators launched "Project...

51m ago

Ontario police watchdog announces provincewide police corruption probe

An Ontario police watchdog has announced a provincewide inspection of the ability of police services and boards to prevent, detect and respond to corruption, after seven current Toronto officers were among...

25m ago

Conservatives call for tax relief for GM worker severance packages

OTTAWA — The Opposition Conservatives are calling on the federal Liberal government to reduce taxes on severance packages for laid-off General Motors workers in Ingersoll, Ont. Conservative Leader Pierre...

6h ago

