Canada wins bronze medal in women’s freeski slopestyle

Megan Oldham wasn’t going to let a painful crash stop her from achieving her Olympic dream.

The Canadian had a hard fall on her second of three runs in the women’s freeski slopestyle final on Monday, but Oldham knew she had to give it one more shot to try to get on the podium.

Mission accomplished.

Oldham, from Parry Sound, Ont., won bronze at Milano Cortina 2026 with a resilient response on her final run.

“Honestly, that was a really hard battle after that second run. I fell and really hurt my quad,” Oldham told CBC Olympics. “So at the top I was just trying to stay calm and I kept telling myself I just need to land one more run. That’s all I’ve got to do. I’m so proud of myself.”

Oldham, with 76.46 points on her third and final run, edged out Great Britain’s Kristy Muir (76.05 points) for bronze.

Muir’s final run was after Oldham had finished, causing some tense moments in the finish area.

When Muir’s score came up, it triggered a huge celebration for Oldham, 24.

Reigning Olympic and world champ Mathilde Gremaud of Switzerland won gold (86.96 points), while 2022 silver medallist Eileen Gu of China finished second (86.58 points).

Canada’s Naomi Urness was seventh in the 12-woman final.

It marked Canada’s second medal of the Winter Olympics after speedskater Valerie Maltais captured bronze in the 3,000 metres on Saturday.

Oldham had a big crew supporting her, including family, friends and her boyfriend.

“It just gives me that extra motivation to go hard for this one right her,” she told CBC Olympics.

Oldham had won three world championship medals in slopestyle (bronze in 2025 and 2021, silver in 2023) before her big Olympic performance.

The Canadian finished fourth in big air at the 2022 Olympics in Beijing and failed to qualify for the slopestyle final in her Winter Games debut.