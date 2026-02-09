Flair Airlines names former Sunwing Airlines president Len Corrado as CEO

Flair Airlines Capt. Ken Symonds inspects the outside of one of the company's Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft while parked at a gate at Vancouver International Airport, in Richmond, B.C., on Wednesday, April 17, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

By The Canadian Press

Posted February 9, 2026 2:06 pm.

Last Updated February 9, 2026 2:33 pm.

EDMONTON — Flair Airlines has named former Sunwing Airlines president Len Corrado as its new chief executive officer.

He takes over the top job from Maciej Wilk, effective today.

WestJet acquired Sunwing in May 2023 and completed the integration of the airline in May 2025.

Flair board chair Jim Young says Corrado brings leadership experience and deep industry relationships that position him well to guide the airline through its next phase.

Wilk was named CEO at Flair in July last year after serving in the job on an interim basis for a year.

Flair flies to over 25 destinations across North America, including Canada, the U.S., Mexico, the Dominican Republic and Jamaica.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 9, 2026.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Air Canada suspends flights to Cuba amid aviation fuel shortage

MONTREAL — Air Canada is suspending service to Cuba because of a shortage of aviation fuel on the island, saying it will send empty flights southbound to pick up about 3,000 travellers to bring them...

1h ago

Cuba says airlines can no longer refuel on the island as US blockade deepens energy crisis

HAVANA (AP) — Cuban aviation officials have warned airlines that there isn't enough fuel for airplanes to refuel on the island, the latest step in its moves to ration energy as the Trump administration...

8m ago

6 men facing charges in human trafficking investigation: police

The Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) have arrested and charged six men in connection with a human trafficking investigation involving victims under the age of 18. DRPS investigators launched "Project...

4h ago

'Totality' of Ontario's policing landscape to undergo corruption probe: Inspector general

A few "bad apples" often get the blame for police corruption, but the reputational damage of Project South has prompted Ontario's police watchdog to seek out the roots of the rotten fruit. On Monday,...

1h ago

