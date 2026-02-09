From Ottawa to the National Stage: NBS Student is living the dream.

Sebastian Henderson went through a grueling process that started in his Ottawa hometown, and now sees him at the National Ballet School in Toronto.

While admitting it takes a similar toll on the body to any sport, the 12-year old says being a part of the Nutcracker production was a dream come true.

Sebastian Henderson

