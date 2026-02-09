‘Tracking a Killer: The Cold Case Files:’ Diane Dobson

It is a homicide that has remained a mystery more than three decades.

Diane Dobson, a 36-year-old mother of three disappeared on February 14, 1995. The next day, her body was discovered in a ditch at Windsor’s Brighton Beach. She had been beaten to death and her killer has never been found.

Constable Phil Peledeau with the Windsor Police Service said Dobson did have a live-in boyfriend.

“He was out of the city at that time. He was in Toronto and that was confirmed. He didn’t return to Windsor until the following days after Diane’s body was located,” said Constable Peledeau.

Dobson’s sister Laura Fournier is still looking for answers. She wants justice for Dobson.

“Her potential of what a person can be, now somebody else has come in and taken that potential that she could have been away,” said Fournier.

Windsor Police say someone knows what happened to Diane and with advances in forensic sciences, they believe this case is solvable.

This is one of the cases that will be featured on the new season of the “Tracking a Killer: The Cold Case Files” podcast.

Episode 2 is now available on the Frequency Podcast Network or wherever you get your podcasts.