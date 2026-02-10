Canada wins Olympic silver in short-track speedskating mixed team relay

Canada has its first silver medal at Milano Cortina 2026.

The Canadian short-track speedskating mixed team earned the second spot on the podium in the first medal event for the sport on Tuesday.

William Dandjinou, Felix Roussel, Courtney Sarault and Kim Boutin skated in the four-team final for Canada in front of a crowd including most members of the Canadian men’s hockey team.

Italy won gold, while Belgium was third.

Sarault did an outstanding job avoiding a crash involving American Corinne Stoddard and Korean Kim Gilli in the semifinal to ensure the Canadians advanced to the four-time final.

It is Canada’s third medal overall at the Games, following bronze medals by speedskater Valerie Maltais and freestyle skier Megan Oldham.

Steven Dubois and Florence Brunelle also get silver medals after skating for Canada in earlier heats.

Canada finished fourth in the relay in the last Olympics in 2022.