Canadians awaiting flights home as U.S. oil blockade causes energy shortage in Cuba

Air Canada, Air Transat, West Jet and Sunwing say they're suspending service to Cuba due to the country's shortage of aviation fuel. Michelle Mackey is speaking with travellers who arrived back from Cuba just before the suspensions took effect.

By The Canadian Press

Posted February 10, 2026 4:00 am.

Last Updated February 10, 2026 8:56 am.

Canadians in Cuba are waiting for flights home as an energy crisis worsens in the nation amid a U.S. oil blockade.

Major Canadian airlines have already suspended service to Cuba, including Air Canada, WestJet and Air Transat.

All three airlines have confirmed they plan to bring travellers back home to Canada.

Calgary-based WestJet says its decision to wind down winter operations will affect WestJet, Sunwing Vacations, WestJet Vacations, and Vacances WestJet Quebec.

Air Canada has said its decision to cancel service to Cuba comes after “following advisories issued by governments regarding the unreliability of the aviation fuel supply at Cuban airports.”

The Trump administration is cutting Cuba off from using traditional fuel sources in an effort to put pressure on the island nation off the coast of Florida, which has long been under strict economic sanctions imposed by the U.S. government.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 10, 2026.

Companies in this story: (TSX:AC, TSX:TRZ)

The Canadian Press

