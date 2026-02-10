Church youth director in Brampton wanted for multiple alleged sexual assaults flees to Brazil

A youth director at a Brampton church wanted in connection to multiple alleged sexual assaults has fled to Brazil.

Peel police say they were made aware of the alleged sexual assaults that happened at a place of worship in Brampton on Feb. 3.

It was later determined that the suspect, Christopher Brito De Araujo, 24, of Mississauga, fled the country to Brazil, police confirmed on Feb. 2.

He is wanted for five counts of sexual assault, four counts of sexual exploitation, sexual interference, voyeurism, and distribute intimate images without consent.

Brito De Araujo led multiple programs attended by youth for the church and investigators believe there may be more alleged victims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

