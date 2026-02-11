A timeline of how the Tumbler Ridge shootings unfolded

Tumbler Ridge Secondary School is shown in Tumbler Ridge, B.C. on Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jesse Boily

By Canadian Press Staff, The Canadian Press

Posted February 11, 2026 2:02 pm.

Last Updated February 11, 2026 6:31 pm.

The following timeline of Tuesday’s shootings in Tumbler Ridge, B.C., is based on information provided by RCMP, B.C. government officials and BC Emergency Health Services. Times are Mountain Time.

Feb. 10, 2026, 2:20 p.m.: Tumbler Ridge RCMP receive a report of an active shooter at Tumbler Ridge Secondary School.

2:22 p.m.: Police arrive at the scene. They enter the building and find seven people dead, including the suspect. At the same time, BC Emergency Health Services say they receive their first call for medical help.

2:47 p.m.: Police are called after a “young female” alerts a neighbour. Two people are found dead in a home. They have since been identified as the suspect’s mother and stepbrother.

Around 3:15 p.m.: An emergency alert is sent to the phones of residents of Tumbler Ridge. It warns of a suspect “described as female in a dress with brown hair.” Residents are told to shelter in place.

4:16 p.m.: RCMP issue a press release saying police are on the “scene of a confirmed active shooter incident at Tumbler Ridge Secondary School. They say the “original suspect” is believed dead but they are determining if a second suspect is involved.

6:45 p.m.: The alert is officially cancelled as police “do not believe there are any outstanding suspects or ongoing threat to the public.”

7 p.m.: RCMP issue a statement saying seven people, including the suspect, have been found dead at the school, and two other people have been found dead at a residence “believed to be connected to the incident.”

7:45 p.m. Supt. Ken Floyd tells reporters that police are “not in a place” to understand the shooter’s motivations. He confirms the deceased shooter is the same person described in the alert.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 11, 2026.

Canadian Press Staff, The Canadian Press

Top Stories

1 person located in vehicle found submerged near Ashbridges Bay

Emergency services are on the scene of a submerged vehicle in Lake Ontario near Ashbridges Bay. Toronto Fire says they were called just after 2 p.m. for a water rescue near the water treatment plant...

DEVELOPING

53m ago

Gilles and Poirier win Canada's fourth medal at the Winter Olympics

Canada got its storybook finish in figure skating on Day 5 of the Milan Cortina Olympics, as Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier secured a place on the podium in ice dance. Gilles and Poirier earned their...

34m ago

Tumbler Ridge: BC RCMP confirm suspect's identity, casualties of mass shooting

The BC RCMP has identified a person suspected of carrying out the mass-shooting incident that killed nine people and left many more injured in the small northeastern community of Tumbler Ridge Tuesday afternoon.

updated

32m ago

'Dawson's Creek' actor James Van Der Beek has died at 48

James Van Der Beek, a heartthrob who starred in coming-of-age dramas at the dawn of the new millennium, shooting to fame playing the titular character in “Dawson’s Creek” and...

2h ago

