A timeline of how the Tumbler Ridge shootings unfolded

The following timeline of Tuesday’s shootings in Tumbler Ridge, B.C., is based on information provided by RCMP, B.C. government officials and BC Emergency Health Services. Times are Mountain Time.

Feb. 10, 2026, 2:20 p.m.: Tumbler Ridge RCMP receive a report of an active shooter at Tumbler Ridge Secondary School.

2:22 p.m.: Police arrive at the scene. They enter the building and find seven people dead, including the suspect. At the same time, BC Emergency Health Services say they receive their first call for medical help.

2:47 p.m.: Police are called after a “young female” alerts a neighbour. Two people are found dead in a home. They have since been identified as the suspect’s mother and stepbrother.

Around 3:15 p.m.: An emergency alert is sent to the phones of residents of Tumbler Ridge. It warns of a suspect “described as female in a dress with brown hair.” Residents are told to shelter in place.

4:16 p.m.: RCMP issue a press release saying police are on the “scene of a confirmed active shooter incident at Tumbler Ridge Secondary School. They say the “original suspect” is believed dead but they are determining if a second suspect is involved.

6:45 p.m.: The alert is officially cancelled as police “do not believe there are any outstanding suspects or ongoing threat to the public.”

7 p.m.: RCMP issue a statement saying seven people, including the suspect, have been found dead at the school, and two other people have been found dead at a residence “believed to be connected to the incident.”

7:45 p.m. Supt. Ken Floyd tells reporters that police are “not in a place” to understand the shooter’s motivations. He confirms the deceased shooter is the same person described in the alert.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 11, 2026.

Canadian Press Staff, The Canadian Press