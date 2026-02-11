Missing 90-year-old found dead almost two weeks after disappearance

A Toronto Police Service shoulder patch is shown in this undated photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS

By John Marchesan

Posted February 11, 2026 9:28 pm.

Last Updated February 11, 2026 9:29 pm.

An almost two-week search for a missing 90-year-old man has come to a tragic end.

Joseph was last seen around midnight on January 29 in the Coxwell Avenue and Gerrard Street East area.

Investigators said he may have been driving a greyish-blue Toyota Corolla at the time of his disappearance and made several public appeals in their search, noting that he has health conditions that require medication that he didn’t have with him.

On Wednesday night, police issued a brief statement saying Joseph had been found dead on February 11, adding they would not be providing any further details.

“While the investigation is ongoing, this does not appear to be a criminal matter,” said police.

