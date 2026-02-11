Private aviation company Vista orders 40 Bombardier Challenger 3500 jets

A Bombardier employee works on a Challenger jet at their manufacturing facilities in Dorval, Que., on Thursday, Jan. 15, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

By The Canadian Press

Posted February 11, 2026 9:39 am.

Last Updated February 11, 2026 9:42 am.

Bombardier says it has received a firm order from private aviation company Vista for 40 Challenger 3500 business aircraft.

The company says the deal is valued at US$1.18 billion based on list prices.

The agreement also includes purchase options for an additional 120 aircraft. If all the options are exercised, the total order value for all 160 aircraft would amount to US$4.72 billion.

Bombardier chief executive Éric Martel says Vista has been a valued Bombardier customer since they began operating.

Vista Global Holding Ltd., which provides private flight services around the world, says aircraft deliveries will begin immediately and be phased over up to the next 10 years.

It says the agreement secures long-term capacity as global demand for premium private aviation continues to expand.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Tumbler Ridge: Surviving victim's family speaks out

A B.C. woman is sharing her family's story after ten people died Tuesday in a horrific event in the remote community of Tumbler Ridge, which provincial officials have described as one of the worst mass shootings in B.C. and Canada's history.

30m ago

Investigation continues into shootings that left 10 dead at B.C. school and home

Canadians woke up Wednesday to grief and horror following one of the worst school shootings in the country's history, as police continued to investigate two attacks that left 10 people, including the suspect,...

1h ago

A list of Canadian school shootings

Eight people, including a suspect, are dead after a shooting at Tumbler Ridge Secondary School in B.C.'s Peace region on Tuesday afternoon. Police say two other people were found dead at a home in the...

21m ago

'Get it fixed, get it done:' TTC riders raise Eglinton Crosstown accessibility issues

CityNews spoke with two Line 5 riders who raised concerns about broken elevators as well as other Eglinton Crosstown accessibility issues.

14h ago

Top Stories

Tumbler Ridge: Surviving victim's family speaks out

A B.C. woman is sharing her family's story after ten people died Tuesday in a horrific event in the remote community of Tumbler Ridge, which provincial officials have described as one of the worst mass shootings in B.C. and Canada's history.

30m ago

Investigation continues into shootings that left 10 dead at B.C. school and home

Canadians woke up Wednesday to grief and horror following one of the worst school shootings in the country's history, as police continued to investigate two attacks that left 10 people, including the suspect,...

1h ago

A list of Canadian school shootings

Eight people, including a suspect, are dead after a shooting at Tumbler Ridge Secondary School in B.C.'s Peace region on Tuesday afternoon. Police say two other people were found dead at a home in the...

21m ago

'Get it fixed, get it done:' TTC riders raise Eglinton Crosstown accessibility issues

CityNews spoke with two Line 5 riders who raised concerns about broken elevators as well as other Eglinton Crosstown accessibility issues.

14h ago

Most Watched Today

20:11
10 dead, including suspect after mass shooting in Tumbler Ridge, B.C.

Ten people have died, and 25 people were injured in a mass-shooting incident in Tumbler Ridge, B.C.

1h ago

2:43
Toronto council approves 2026 budget including 2.2% property tax hike

Toronto city council approves budget that Chow stated prioritizes affordability, budget includes 2.2% property tax increase and increased funding for TTC and police. Michelle Mackey reports.

11h ago

2:38
Asking rent price in Toronto drops partially due to condo sale slowdown

It's a renter’s market in the 416. Afua Baah has the details on why a slowdown in condo sales is leading to a drop in asking rent prices in Toronto

11h ago

2:52
Nonprofit operating outside of an Etobicoke Seniors building accused of trespassing

Rhianne Campbell speaks to the founder of Food for Now, who was served with a notice to fully vacate Toronto Seniors Housing property or face legal action.

15h ago

2:36
Riders raise concerns about Eglinton Crosstown accessibility issues

With more people using Line 5 Eglinton, navigating the new LRT system is proving difficult for some Toronto residents. Nick Westoll has more on some serious accessibility concerns being raised.

16h ago

More Videos