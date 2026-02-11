Private aviation company Vista orders 40 Bombardier Challenger 3500 jets

Bombardier says it has received a firm order from private aviation company Vista for 40 Challenger 3500 business aircraft.

The company says the deal is valued at US$1.18 billion based on list prices.

The agreement also includes purchase options for an additional 120 aircraft. If all the options are exercised, the total order value for all 160 aircraft would amount to US$4.72 billion.

Bombardier chief executive Éric Martel says Vista has been a valued Bombardier customer since they began operating.

Vista Global Holding Ltd., which provides private flight services around the world, says aircraft deliveries will begin immediately and be phased over up to the next 10 years.

It says the agreement secures long-term capacity as global demand for premium private aviation continues to expand.