Businessman Frank Stronach’s Toronto sex assault trial set to begin after delay

Frank Stronach arrives at a Toronto Court on Tuesday February 3, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

By The Canadian Press

Posted February 12, 2026 4:00 am.

Last Updated February 12, 2026 5:06 am.

TORONTO — The sexual assault trial of Canadian auto parts magnate Frank Stronach is set to begin in Toronto today after more than a week of delay.

The judge-alone trial was initially scheduled to begin early last week but Stronach’s lawyer asked for more time to prepare after receiving what she described as a large volume of disclosure “at the 11th hour.”

When court reconvened for an update days later, defence lawyer Leora Shemesh indicated she would apply for a stay of proceedings over concerns some of the complainants may have been coached by prosecutors.

The application would be heard after the trial, which was rescheduled to today.

Stronach, who is 93, has pleaded not guilty to a dozen decades-old charges related to seven complainants.

He is also expected to stand trial in Newmarket, Ont., later this year on sexual assault charges. He has denied those allegations as well.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 12, 2026.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Province commits $1.6B for Mississauga LRT downtown loop as project delays continue

Residents in Mississauga are getting more clarity on the future of the Hazel McCallion LRT line, a project that has faced years of delays. The commuter rail line running from Port Credit to Steeles...

48m ago

'Fake billionaire boyfriend' who scammed victims out of thousands sentenced in fraud case

A Toronto man whose exploits were exposed in a Citytv documentary was sentenced to almost six years in jail for his role in romance-type scams that bilked hundreds of thousands of dollars from unsuspecting...

10h ago

Downtown respite site to close next month due to FIFA World Cup preparations

As Toronto prepares to host FIFA World Cup matches in June, those using a longstanding shelter just steps from the stadium will soon have to find a new place to stay warm. Toronto city staff say...

7h ago

Daily Recap: Canada’s results at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics

Position ranked by total medals won Click here for more Winter Games coverage Olympics Day 6: February 12, 2026 ALPINE SKIING Women's Super G final: Valérie Grenier, Cassidy...

6h ago

