Carney to visit Tumbler Ridge after mass shooting

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney will visit Tumbler Ridge, B.C., in the near future, says a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office.

The statement says details, including the timing of the visit, are being worked out with community officials “based on their immediate needs.”

Nine people, mostly children, were killed in the mass shooting Tuesday, including the 18-year-old shooter who police say took her own life.

More to come.

David Baxter, The Canadian Press