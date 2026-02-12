Hamilton police arrest 3 youths in stolen vehicle investigation

Hamilton police say they arrested three youths in connection to a stolen vehicle investigation.

On Tuesday, police were called for reports of a suspicious vehicle occupied by masked individuals in Hamilton’s east end. Investigators confirmed that the vehicle was reported stolen.

Officers say the vehicle was seen speeding, making unsafe lane changes and failing to stop for traffic signals. The vehicle was later found parked and unoccupied.

Police say they found the involved youths in the area entering a retail business. Officers entered the store and arrested all three. According to investigators, one of the youth was allegedly found with a key fob belonging to the stolen vehicle.

In a media release Thursday morning police say one of the youths was bound by multiple court-imposed conditions at the time of arrest. “That youth was also wanted on outstanding warrants,” Hamilton police said.

A 15-year-old male is charged with:

• Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

• Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000

• Failing to comply with release order and,

• Failing to comply with youth probation

He was held for a bail hearing and police opposed his release.

Meanwhile, a 13-year-old and 12-year-old were charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

The 13- and 12-year-old youths were released on undertakings pending future court appearances.

Under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, the identities of the young persons cannot be released.

“The incident reflects a continued rise in youth crime across the city and highlights the public safety risks associated with stolen vehicles,” Hamilton police wrote in their release.