Canada’s Gogolev lands fifth in men’s figure skating finale highlighted by Malinin’s shocking fall

Stephen Gogolev of Canada competes during the men's free skate program in figure skating at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy, Friday, Feb. 13, 2026. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko) Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By The Canadian Press

Posted February 13, 2026 8:23 pm.

Last Updated February 13, 2026 8:26 pm.

Canada’s Stephen Gogolev had a promising finish in figure skating while the men’s curling team remained undefeated on Day 7 of the Milan Cortina Olympic Games.

Gogolev, of Toronto, came fifth overall, attacking his free skate with three quad jumps and earned 186.37 points in that segment — second-best on the night — to close with 273.78, narrowly missing the podium by just over a point as the standings shifted around him.

In one of the biggest upsets in figure skating history, Malinin fell twice and made several other glaring mistakes, sending the “Quad God” tumbling all the way off the podium and leaving a star-studded crowd in stunned silence. And that cleared the way for Mikhail Shaidorov, the mercurial but talented jumping dynamo from Kazakhstan, to claim the first gold medal for his nation at these Winter Games.

Ilia Malinin of the United States falls during the men’s free skate program in figure skating at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy, Friday, Feb. 13, 2026. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

The 21-year-old Shaidorov finished with a career-best 291.58 points, while Yuma Kagiyama earned his second consecutive Olympic silver medal and Japanese teammate Shun Sato took bronze.

The two-time world champion finished with 264.49 points, his worst total score in nearly four years, and one that ended a two-plus year unbeaten streak covering 14 full competitions.

“Honestly, I still haven’t been able to process what just happened,” Malinin said. “I mean, going into this competition, I felt really good this whole day. Feeling really solid. I just thought that all I needed to do was trust the process that I’ve always been doing.

“But it’s not like any other competition. It’s the Olympics,” he added, “and I think people (don’t) realize the pressure and the nerves that actually happen from the inside. So it was really just something that overwhelmed me and I just felt like just I had no control.”

In men’s hockey, the dynamic duo of Connor McDavid and Nathan MacKinnon each had a goal and two assists as Canada improved to 2-0 with a convincing 5-1 win over Switzerland. 

Brad Jacobs kept the momentum going on the curling sheets, improving to 3-0 with an 8-6 win over Sweden.

On the women’s side, Rachel Homan dropped a 9-8 decision to American Tabitha Peterson in women’s curling round-robin play.

Meanwhile, Canada’s Ted-Jan Bloemen wrapped up his storied Olympic long-track speedskating career with a ninth-place finish in the men’s 10,000-metre event. The 39-year-old captured the gold medal in the event at Pyeongchang 2018 and won a silver in the men’s 5,000-metre race.

With files from The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Tumbler Ridge is full of grace tonight' Carney says at B.C. shooting vigil

Prime Minister Mark Carney says there's nothing anyone can do to fill the silence left by the loss of those killed in the mass shooting in Tumbler Ridge, B.C. The prime minister spoke to a crowd of...

48m ago

Kitchener elementary school VP arrested for child luring, sexual exploitation

Police say they have charged an employee of the Waterloo Catholic District School Board in a child luring and sexual exploitation investigation.  Investigators say 50-year-old Michel Pleau was arrested...

2h ago

Tech meets tradition at Toronto's Lunar New Year celebrations

Toronto is set to come alive this weekend for Lunar New Year celebrations, highlighted by a special celebration at Nathan Philips Square featuring a blend of modern tech with ancient tradition. This...

3h ago

Major rally in North York to force street closures, TTC diversions on Saturday

A major rally in support of anti-government protests in Iran is scheduled to bring large sections of North York to a stand still on Saturday afternoon.  Toronto police are expecting crowds...

26m ago

Top Stories

'Tumbler Ridge is full of grace tonight' Carney says at B.C. shooting vigil

Prime Minister Mark Carney says there's nothing anyone can do to fill the silence left by the loss of those killed in the mass shooting in Tumbler Ridge, B.C. The prime minister spoke to a crowd of...

48m ago

Kitchener elementary school VP arrested for child luring, sexual exploitation

Police say they have charged an employee of the Waterloo Catholic District School Board in a child luring and sexual exploitation investigation.  Investigators say 50-year-old Michel Pleau was arrested...

2h ago

Tech meets tradition at Toronto's Lunar New Year celebrations

Toronto is set to come alive this weekend for Lunar New Year celebrations, highlighted by a special celebration at Nathan Philips Square featuring a blend of modern tech with ancient tradition. This...

3h ago

Major rally in North York to force street closures, TTC diversions on Saturday

A major rally in support of anti-government protests in Iran is scheduled to bring large sections of North York to a stand still on Saturday afternoon.  Toronto police are expecting crowds...

26m ago

Most Watched Today

2:17
Crown Royal to remain on LCBO shelves after Ford government strikes deal with Diageo

After threatening to pull Crown Royal from LCBO shelves for months, Premier Doug Ford will keep the Canadian whiskey in stores, after striking a deal with its parent company Diageo. Tina Yazdani reports.

3h ago

1:44
Ontario to keep Crown Royal on shelves amid new deal with Diageo

Crown Royal will remain on LCBO shelves after the province reached an agreement with the company that produces the whiskey.

9h ago

2:52
Families speak out over death of loved ones in Tumbler Ridge shooting

British Columbia observes an official day of grief after one of the deadliest mass shootings in Canadian history. Melissa Nakhavoly with more from families of the victims.

19h ago

2:09
Cold start, light snow on Friday

Sunny but cold to start Friday with clouds building throughout the day and a chance of flurries and light snow in the evening and overnight.

February 12, 2026 7:32 pm EST EST

4:11
Caledon extortion victims fed up; pack up for the States

After two drive-by shootings at their properties, a Caledon family is moving to the U.S. -- fed up with extortion attempts. As Cristina Howorun reports, it’s a national issue prompting a law enforcement summit in B.C., and investments by Peel Police.

February 12, 2026 6:51 pm EST EST

More Videos