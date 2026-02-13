Male injured, suspect arrested in Bowmanville stabbing

A male has been taken to hospital after being stabbed by another male in Bowmanville.

Durham police were called to a home in the area of Liberty Street North and Carlisle Avenue around 6:40 a.m. Friday.

The victim was transported to local hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was later found and taken into custody without incident.

Schools in the area were placed in a hold and secure, but no students or staff were involved in the stabbing.