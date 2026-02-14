Canada and Germany sign declaration of intent to grow AI field together

Evan Solomon, Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Innovation appears at committee on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Monday, Feb. 2, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By The Canadian Press

Posted February 14, 2026 2:33 pm.

Last Updated February 14, 2026 4:06 pm.

OTTAWA — Canada and Germany have signed a joint declaration of intent to work together on growing the field of artificial intelligence.

The signing also coincides with the launch of a Sovereign Technology Alliance between the two countries.

A statement says the declaration of intent allows the two countries to focus on expanding AI research and addressing critical skills gaps in the field.

The alliance will focus on delivering real capability and economic benefits for both countries.

Minister of Artificial Intelligence Evan Solomon says AI is becoming foundational to economic strength and national security, and at a moment of rapid technological change, Canada and Germany are choosing to build.

Germany’s Minister for Digital Transformation and Government Modernization Karsten Wildberger says the two countries believe that responsible AI development is critical to long-term economic strength.

