Highway 407 on-ramp closed after serious collision: police

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says some on-ramps of Highway 407 and a section of Highway 404 have closed due to a serious two-vehicle collision.

Highway 407 westbound on-ramps at Woodbine Avenue is closed. Police also say Highway 404 and Leslie Street in Markham are also closed.

OPP officers tell CityNews the collision was between a transport truck and a passenger vehicle.

No further information on any injuries or the cause of the crash was immediately available.

More to come.