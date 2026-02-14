Highway 407 on-ramp closed after serious collision: police

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP). Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS.

By Joseph Ryan

Posted February 14, 2026 2:48 pm.

Last Updated February 14, 2026 2:52 pm.

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says some on-ramps of Highway 407 and a section of Highway 404 have closed due to a serious two-vehicle collision.

Highway 407 westbound on-ramps at Woodbine Avenue is closed. Police also say Highway 404 and Leslie Street in Markham are also closed.

OPP officers tell CityNews the collision was between a transport truck and a passenger vehicle.

No further information on any injuries or the cause of the crash was immediately available.

More to come.

Top Stories

Major rally in support of Iran protests forces street closures, TTC diversions in North York

Thousands of people marched down Yonge Street to the beat of drums and chants of “King Reza Pahlavi” at a rally in North York, as similar protests took place in major cities around the world. Protesters...

13m ago

Canadian speedskater Laurent Dubreuil wins Olympic bronze in 500m

Laurent Dubreuil is back on the Olympic podium after a gritty performance on Saturday. The Canadian speedskater, who has been way off the pace in World Cup action this season, won bronze in the men's...

3h ago

Hard earned savings in question for several GTA investors

Several people reached out to Speakers Corner after they invested and worked with a financial planner in the GTA and are now seeking their money and answers. Lada Vorobyova is one of them. She and her...

7h ago

Police investigating after Toronto mosque receives threat

Toronto police say they are investigating after a mosque received phone calls threatening the mosque and some of its members. In a social media post on Friday, the Toronto Islamic Centre (TIC) says...

3h ago

