Highway 407 on-ramp closed after serious collision: police
Posted February 14, 2026 2:48 pm.
Last Updated February 14, 2026 2:52 pm.
The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says some on-ramps of Highway 407 and a section of Highway 404 have closed due to a serious two-vehicle collision.
Highway 407 westbound on-ramps at Woodbine Avenue is closed. Police also say Highway 404 and Leslie Street in Markham are also closed.
OPP officers tell CityNews the collision was between a transport truck and a passenger vehicle.
No further information on any injuries or the cause of the crash was immediately available.
More to come.