Canada’s Connor McDavid makes Olympic tournament history

Connor McDavid of Team Canada is chased by Jules Boscq of Team France during third period Olympic hockey action at the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics in Milan, Italy on Sunday, February 15, 2026. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette)

By Sportsnet

Posted February 15, 2026 1:46 pm.

Connor McDavid just can’t stop racking up points.

With his third-period goal against France on Sunday, McDavid became the first NHLer in the Olympics to register three points in three consecutive games, while his nine points are the most through the first three games of an Olympic tournament with NHL players.

Not only that, but the Team Canada star has also set the record for the most points in an Olympic tournament by a Canadian NHLer with nine.

His seven assists also rank second amongst NHLers at a single tournament, just one behind Finland’s Saku Koivu, who totalled eight helpers twice (1998, 2006).

McDavid now sits two points shy of tying Teemu Selanne’s single tournament point record of 11.

Seeing the 29-year-old’s name on the score sheet is far from a rarity, as McDavid has been the NHL’s most prolific point producer since entering the league in 2015.

As the first-overall pick, McDavid totalled a league-best 1,178 points, 151 more than his Oilers teammate Leon Draisaitl, who sits second.

McDavid has led the NHL in points five times in his career, while winning five Art Ross Trophies and three Hart Trophies.

