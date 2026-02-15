Man in his 20s arrested in Weston area shooting

Toronto police are investigating an alleged shooting that took place in the city’s Weston neighbourhood early Sunday morning.

Authorities were called to the area of Weston Road and Lawrence Avenue West just after 6 a.m. for reports of a person with a gun.

When officers arrived at the scene, they located evidence of gunfire inside an apartment building stairwell.

A man in his 20s was arrested at the scene and taken into custody. Police say a firearm was recovered, but no injuries were reported.

An investigation is ongoing.