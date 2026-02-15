Man in his 20s arrested in Weston area shooting

Police tape is shown in this undated image. Photo: Getty Images.

By Denio Lourenco

Posted February 15, 2026 8:38 am.

Toronto police are investigating an alleged shooting that took place in the city’s Weston neighbourhood early Sunday morning.

Authorities were called to the area of Weston Road and Lawrence Avenue West just after 6 a.m. for reports of a person with a gun.

When officers arrived at the scene, they located evidence of gunfire inside an apartment building stairwell.

A man in his 20s was arrested at the scene and taken into custody. Police say a firearm was recovered, but no injuries were reported.

An investigation is ongoing.

Top Stories

Man charged with uttering threats, accused of targeting Toronto rally against Iranian regime

A 56-year-old man from Burlington, Ont. was arrested and charged with uttering threats that police say targeted hundreds of thousands of demonstrators in Toronto who participated Saturday in a global protest...

20m ago

Man, 37, killed in Hwy. 407 crash

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating a fatal crash on Highway 407 in Markham. Police say a 37-year-old man from Toronto in a passenger vehicle was involved in collision with a fuel...

1h ago

Mikael Kingsbury captures Canada's first 2026 Olympic gold in dual moguls

The King has restored Olympic order for Canada. Mikael Kingsbury has given Canada its first gold medal at Milano Cortina 2026 with a win on Day 9 in the Olympic debut of men's dual moguls. The most...

2h ago

Home insurers raise prices, rein in coverage as weather events worsen

Canada’s home insurance safety net is starting to fray at the edges as the costs of extreme weather continue to rise. While competition is still healthy, and the country has so far avoided the coverage...

4h ago

