Man wanted for unprovoked Valentine’s Day assault using pepper spray

Police are searching for a man in connection with an unprovoked Valentine’s Day assault in downtown Toronto.

Investigators say the victim was walking northbound on Spadina Avenue near Nassau Street just before 4 p.m. on February 14 when a man approached them and discharged a substance believed to be pepper spray into their face.

Police say the man fled the scene south on Spadina.

The man is described as being in his 30s, six-feet-tall with a medium build, a light complexion and a full beard. He was last seen wearing a baseball hat, a white hoodie, dark coloured winter jacket and carrying a red reusable shopping bag.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the police.