Man wanted for unprovoked Valentine’s Day assault using pepper spray

Photo of a man wanted by police in connection with an unprovoked assault in downtown Toronto on Feb. 14, 2026. TPS/HO

By John Marchesan

Posted February 15, 2026 4:32 pm.

Police are searching for a man in connection with an unprovoked Valentine’s Day assault in downtown Toronto.

Investigators say the victim was walking northbound on Spadina Avenue near Nassau Street just before 4 p.m. on February 14 when a man approached them and discharged a substance believed to be pepper spray into their face.

Police say the man fled the scene south on Spadina.

The man is described as being in his 30s, six-feet-tall with a medium build, a light complexion and a full beard. He was last seen wearing a baseball hat, a white hoodie, dark coloured winter jacket and carrying a red reusable shopping bag.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the police.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

FBI: DNA recovered from glove found near Guthrie home that appears to match glove worn by suspect

A glove containing DNA found about two miles from the house of “Today” show host Savannah Guthrie’s mother appears to match those worn by a masked person outside her front door in Tucson the night...

1h ago

'Nothing but respect for him': Canada, France react to Tom Wilson’s Olympic fight

MILAN — Could Tom Wilson play in the Olympics and not fight? That was a question that hovered over the combustible power forward as soon as he was named to Team Canada. And now, thanks...

56m ago

Beijing drops visa requirement for Canadian tourists, business visitors to China

OTTAWA — China is dropping its visa requirement for Canadian tourists and business visitors, a move that has boosted the spirits of Vancouver travel agents following Prime Minister Mark Carney's efforts...

1h ago

Canada's Connor McDavid makes Olympic tournament history

Connor McDavid just can't stop racking up points. With his third-period goal against France on Sunday, McDavid became the first NHLer in the Olympics to register three points in three consecutive...

4h ago

Top Stories

FBI: DNA recovered from glove found near Guthrie home that appears to match glove worn by suspect

A glove containing DNA found about two miles from the house of “Today” show host Savannah Guthrie’s mother appears to match those worn by a masked person outside her front door in Tucson the night...

1h ago

'Nothing but respect for him': Canada, France react to Tom Wilson’s Olympic fight

MILAN — Could Tom Wilson play in the Olympics and not fight? That was a question that hovered over the combustible power forward as soon as he was named to Team Canada. And now, thanks...

56m ago

Beijing drops visa requirement for Canadian tourists, business visitors to China

OTTAWA — China is dropping its visa requirement for Canadian tourists and business visitors, a move that has boosted the spirits of Vancouver travel agents following Prime Minister Mark Carney's efforts...

1h ago

Canada's Connor McDavid makes Olympic tournament history

Connor McDavid just can't stop racking up points. With his third-period goal against France on Sunday, McDavid became the first NHLer in the Olympics to register three points in three consecutive...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

3:32
GTA investors seek money and Answers

A group of people who worked with a GTA financial planner reached out to speakers corner after many worry they’ve lost their life savings. Pat Taney report

9h ago

3:06
350,000 demonstrators rally in North York in support for Iran

Upwards of 350,000 people marched in a peaceful protest in North York on Saturday, calling for an end to government repression in Iran and the return of Iran’s exiled crown prince Reza Pahlavi. Rhianne Campbell reports.

18h ago

2:34
Toronto Fire Services aims to recruit more Black firefighters

As we continue to mark Black History Month, CityNews spoke with Black firefighters on how representation in the service has changed over the last three decades, and that more work needs to be done. Erica Natividad reports.

20h ago

2:34
Police investigating after violent threats made toward Toronto mosque

Toronto's Muslim community is on edge, after a midtown mosque says they received a number of hateful threats earlier this week. As Catalina Gillies reports, police are now investigating the incident.

23h ago

2:57
Calm, above seasonal start to long weekend

Cloudy with sunny breaks on Sunday and the chance of isolated flurries in some areas as temperatures remain above zero for the most part.

23h ago

More Videos