Searchers uncover wreck of luxury steamer lost in Lake Michigan more than 150 years ago

A large steamship, City of Racine, loaded with passengers sails towards Milwaukee Harbor, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, 1898. On the left a tugboat pulls a smaller sailboat out towards Lake Michigan. (Photo by Harry E. Dankoler/Wisconsin Historical Society/Getty Images)

By Todd Richmond, The Associated Press

Posted February 15, 2026 12:54 pm.

Last Updated February 15, 2026 1:04 pm.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Searchers have discovered the wreck of a luxury steamer that sank in a Lake Michigan gale in the late 19th century, completing a quest that began almost 60 years ago.

Shipwreck World, a group that works to locate shipwrecks around the globe, announced Friday that a team led by Illinois shipwreck hunter Paul Ehorn found the wreck of the Lac La Belle about 20 miles (32 kilometers) offshore between Racine and Kenosha, Wisconsin, in October 2022. Ehorn told The Associated Press in a phone interview on Sunday that the announcement was delayed because his team wanted to include a three-dimensional video model of the ship with it, but poor weather and other commitments kept his dive team from going back down to the wreck until last summer.

Ehorn, 80, has been searching for shipwrecks since he was 15 years old. He said that he’s been trying to pinpoint the Lac La Belle’s location since 1965. He used a clue from fellow wreck hunter and author Ross Richardson in 2022 to narrow down his search grid and found the ship using side-scan sonar after just two hours on the lake, he said.

“It’s kind of a game, like solve the puzzle. Sometimes you don’t have many pieces to put the puzzle together but this one worked out and we found it right away,” he said. The finding left him “super elated.”

Ehorn declined to discuss the clue that led to the discovery. Richardson said in a short telephone interview Sunday that he learned that a commercial fisherman at a “certain location” had snagged what Richardson called an item specific to steam ships from the 1800s. He declined to elaborate further how competitive shipwreck hunting has become and the information could alert searchers to another way to conduct research.

According to an account on Shipwreck World, the Lac La Belle was built in 1864, in Cleveland, Ohio. The massive 217-foot (66-meter) steamer ran between Cleveland and Lake Superior but sank in the St. Clair River in 1866 after a collision. The ship was raised in 1869, and reconditioned.

The ship left Milwaukee for Grand Haven, Michigan, in a gale on the night of Oct, 13, 1872, with 53 passengers and crew and a cargo of barley, pork, flour and whiskey. About two hours into the trip, the ship began to leak uncontrollably. The captain turned the Lac La Belle back to Milwaukee but huge waves came crashing over her, extinguishing her boilers. The storm drove the ship south. Around 5 a.m., the captain ordered lifeboats lowered and the ship went down stern first.

One of the lifeboats capsized on the way to shore, killing eight people. The other lifeboats made landfall along the Wisconsin coast between Racine and Kenosha.

The wreck’s exterior is covered with quagga mussels and the upper cabins are gone, Ehorn said, but the hull looks intact and the oak interiors are still in good shape.

The Great Lakes are home to anywhere from 6,000 to 10,000 shipwrecks, most of which remain undiscovered, according to the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s Wisconsin Water Library. Shipwreck hunters have been searching the lakes with more urgency in recent years out of concerns that invasive quagga mussels are slowly destroying wrecks.

The Lac La Belle is the 15th shipwreck Ehorn has located. “It was one more to put a check mark by,” he said. “Now it’s on to the next one. It’s getting harder and harder. The easier ones have been found.”

Todd Richmond, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Canada's Connor McDavid makes Olympic tournament history

Connor McDavid just can't stop racking up points. With his third-period goal against France on Sunday, McDavid became the first NHLer in the Olympics to register three points in three consecutive...

46m ago

Carney strategy for defence industry pledges 125,000 jobs, sweeping policy changes

OTTAWA — The Liberal government is making sweeping changes to the way it approaches supporting the domestic defence industry, as Canada looks to transition away from over-reliance on the United States...

1h ago

Man charged with uttering threats, accused of targeting Toronto rally against Iranian regime

A 56-year-old man from Burlington, Ont. was arrested and charged with uttering threats that police say targeted hundreds of thousands of demonstrators in Toronto who participated Saturday in a global protest...

4h ago

Beijing drops visa requirement for Canadian tourists, business visitors to China

OTTAWA — China is dropping its visa requirement for Canadian tourists and business visitors, after moves by Prime Minister Mark Carney to put relations with Beijing on a better footing. China's Foreign...

53m ago

Top Stories

Canada's Connor McDavid makes Olympic tournament history

Connor McDavid just can't stop racking up points. With his third-period goal against France on Sunday, McDavid became the first NHLer in the Olympics to register three points in three consecutive...

46m ago

Carney strategy for defence industry pledges 125,000 jobs, sweeping policy changes

OTTAWA — The Liberal government is making sweeping changes to the way it approaches supporting the domestic defence industry, as Canada looks to transition away from over-reliance on the United States...

1h ago

Man charged with uttering threats, accused of targeting Toronto rally against Iranian regime

A 56-year-old man from Burlington, Ont. was arrested and charged with uttering threats that police say targeted hundreds of thousands of demonstrators in Toronto who participated Saturday in a global protest...

4h ago

Beijing drops visa requirement for Canadian tourists, business visitors to China

OTTAWA — China is dropping its visa requirement for Canadian tourists and business visitors, after moves by Prime Minister Mark Carney to put relations with Beijing on a better footing. China's Foreign...

53m ago

Most Watched Today

3:32
GTA investors seek money and Answers

A group of people who worked with a GTA financial planner reached out to speakers corner after many worry they’ve lost their life savings. Pat Taney report

5h ago

3:06
350,000 demonstrators rally in North York in support for Iran

Upwards of 350,000 people marched in a peaceful protest in North York on Saturday, calling for an end to government repression in Iran and the return of Iran’s exiled crown prince Reza Pahlavi. Rhianne Campbell reports.

15h ago

2:34
Toronto Fire Services aims to recruit more Black firefighters

As we continue to mark Black History Month, CityNews spoke with Black firefighters on how representation in the service has changed over the last three decades, and that more work needs to be done. Erica Natividad reports.

17h ago

2:34
Police investigating after violent threats made toward Toronto mosque

Toronto's Muslim community is on edge, after a midtown mosque says they received a number of hateful threats earlier this week. As Catalina Gillies reports, police are now investigating the incident.

20h ago

2:57
Calm, above seasonal start to long weekend

Cloudy with sunny breaks on Sunday and the chance of isolated flurries in some areas as temperatures remain above zero for the most part.

20h ago

More Videos