Shots fired near Queen and Portland, Toronto police say

Toronto police are investigating after shots were fired in the Queen and Portland streets area Monday afternoon.

Officers were called to reports of a shooting near the intersection just before 5 p.m. and discovered evidence of gunfire on the scene.

No injuries were reported but there was damage to a business.

The suspect or suspects fled the scene in a dark-coloured vehicle, but no further descriptions have been made available.

Queen is closed in both directions from Portland to Denison Avenue as police investigate.