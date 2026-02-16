Shots fired near Queen and Portland, Toronto police say

Damage to the front door of a Queen Street business after shots were fired in the area. CITYNEWS/Matt Wilkins

By Meredith Bond

Posted February 16, 2026 6:47 pm.

Last Updated February 16, 2026 6:49 pm.

Toronto police are investigating after shots were fired in the Queen and Portland streets area Monday afternoon.

Officers were called to reports of a shooting near the intersection just before 5 p.m. and discovered evidence of gunfire on the scene.

No injuries were reported but there was damage to a business.

The suspect or suspects fled the scene in a dark-coloured vehicle, but no further descriptions have been made available.

Queen is closed in both directions from Portland to Denison Avenue as police investigate.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Canada advances to women's hockey gold medal final, will face the U.S.

They were always headed here, the American and Canadian women. It was always gold or bust. One game, winner take all. All those qualifying tournaments and the two weeks of tuneup matches — including one...

1h ago

Freezing rain, snow expected in messy winter storm Wednesday across the GTA

A special weather statement has been issued for Toronto and parts of the GTA ahead of a storm that could bring freezing rain and snow to the area. The messy system moves in Wednesday morning bringing...

2h ago

Canada's Megan Oldham wins Olympic freeski big-air gold

Megan Oldham has won Canada's second gold medal at the 2026 Winter Olympics. The native of Parry Sound, Ont. captured gold in the women's freeski big air on Monday at Milano Cortina 2026. The event...

2h ago

Robert Duvall, Oscar-winning actor and 'Godfather' mainstay, dead at 95

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Robert Duvall, the Oscar-winning actor of matchless versatility and dedication whose classic roles included the intrepid consigliere of the first two "Godfather" movies and the over-the-hill...

5h ago

Top Stories

Canada advances to women's hockey gold medal final, will face the U.S.

They were always headed here, the American and Canadian women. It was always gold or bust. One game, winner take all. All those qualifying tournaments and the two weeks of tuneup matches — including one...

1h ago

Freezing rain, snow expected in messy winter storm Wednesday across the GTA

A special weather statement has been issued for Toronto and parts of the GTA ahead of a storm that could bring freezing rain and snow to the area. The messy system moves in Wednesday morning bringing...

2h ago

Canada's Megan Oldham wins Olympic freeski big-air gold

Megan Oldham has won Canada's second gold medal at the 2026 Winter Olympics. The native of Parry Sound, Ont. captured gold in the women's freeski big air on Monday at Milano Cortina 2026. The event...

2h ago

Robert Duvall, Oscar-winning actor and 'Godfather' mainstay, dead at 95

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Robert Duvall, the Oscar-winning actor of matchless versatility and dedication whose classic roles included the intrepid consigliere of the first two "Godfather" movies and the over-the-hill...

5h ago

Most Watched Today

2:38
DHS shutdown leaves workers unpaid

A political standoff in Washington has triggered a partial shutdown of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. TSA screeners and immigration officers remain on the job without pay as lawmakers clash over ICE reforms. Brandon Rowe reports.

February 15, 2026 7:13 pm EST EST

2:07
Cloudy and mild end to the long weekend

Mostly cloudy and seasonable for Family Day with highs just above zero and only a slight chance of showers Monday night. Meteorologist Carl Lam has the forecast.

February 15, 2026 6:45 pm EST EST

3:32
GTA investors seek money and Answers

A group of people who worked with a GTA financial planner reached out to speakers corner after many worry they’ve lost their life savings. Pat Taney report

February 15, 2026 8:53 am EST EST

2:57
Calm, above seasonal start to long weekend

Cloudy with sunny breaks on Sunday and the chance of isolated flurries in some areas as temperatures remain above zero for the most part.

February 14, 2026 6:27 pm EST EST

2:13
Mostly dry and mild long weekend ahead

A mix of sun and cloud for Valentine's Day with temperatures slightly above seasonal for the long weekend.

February 13, 2026 9:39 pm EST EST

More Videos