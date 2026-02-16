Shots fired near Queen and Portland, Toronto police say
Posted February 16, 2026 6:47 pm.
Last Updated February 16, 2026 6:49 pm.
Toronto police are investigating after shots were fired in the Queen and Portland streets area Monday afternoon.
Officers were called to reports of a shooting near the intersection just before 5 p.m. and discovered evidence of gunfire on the scene.
No injuries were reported but there was damage to a business.
The suspect or suspects fled the scene in a dark-coloured vehicle, but no further descriptions have been made available.
Queen is closed in both directions from Portland to Denison Avenue as police investigate.