5 people taken to hospital in stabbing incident at North York home

Toronto police tape is shown in this undated image. PHOTO: THE CANADIAN PRESS.

By Meredith Bond

Posted February 16, 2026 11:26 pm.

Last Updated February 16, 2026 11:30 pm.

Five people have been taken to hospital, including three with life-threatening injuries, after a stabbing incident at a home in North York Monday night.

Toronto police say they were called to the Bathurst Street and Steeles Avenue area around 9:45 p.m. for reports of unknown trouble.

Police found four victims with various levels of injuries who have since been taken to hospital. Three of the victims had been stabbed.

Paramedics tell CityNews they transported five people to hospital, three with life-threatening injuries and one with minor injuries while a fifth person was taken to hospital for an assessment.

One person has been taken into custody.

A large police presence is expected in the area as police investigate.

Top Stories

Toronto police searching for 80-year-old man missing from Scarborough area

Toronto police are searching for an 80-year-old man who went missing from Scarborough on Sunday. Steven was last seen in the Sheppard Avenue and Birchmount Road area around 2:30 p.m. He was later seen...

4h ago

Canada advances to women's hockey gold medal final, will face the U.S.

They were always headed here, the American and Canadian women. It was always gold or bust. One game, winner take all. All those qualifying tournaments and the two weeks of tuneup matches — including one...

9h ago

Freezing rain, snow expected in messy winter storm Wednesday across the GTA

A special weather statement has been issued for Toronto and parts of the GTA ahead of a storm that could bring freezing rain and snow to the area. The messy system moves in Wednesday morning bringing...

6h ago

Daily Recap: Canada’s results at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics

Position ranked by total medals won. Click here for more Winter Games coverage Olympics Day 11: February 17, 2026 BIATHLON Men's 4x7.5KM relay: Canada BOBSLED Two man: Taylor...

8h ago

