5 people taken to hospital in stabbing incident at North York home

Five people have been taken to hospital, including three with life-threatening injuries, after a stabbing incident at a home in North York Monday night.

Toronto police say they were called to the Bathurst Street and Steeles Avenue area around 9:45 p.m. for reports of unknown trouble.

Police found four victims with various levels of injuries who have since been taken to hospital. Three of the victims had been stabbed.

Paramedics tell CityNews they transported five people to hospital, three with life-threatening injuries and one with minor injuries while a fifth person was taken to hospital for an assessment.

One person has been taken into custody.

A large police presence is expected in the area as police investigate.