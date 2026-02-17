Most Canadians say inflation negatively impacting retirement plans: BMO survey

By The Canadian Press

February 17, 2026

Last Updated February 17, 2026 5:32 am.

TORONTO — A new survey from BMO finds the majority of Canadians say the rising cost of living is affecting their retirement plans.

Seventy-four per cent of respondents say inflation has raised concerns about whether they will have enough money to fund their retirement.

Meanwhile, 66 per cent say inflation is already impacting their ability to save and invest for their golden years.

The survey also finds that 30 per cent of respondents say they do not know how long their money will last in retirement before it runs out.

Brent Joyce, chief investment strategist at BMO Private Wealth, says that while inflation is a threat to retirement savings, the key is to stay invested and include inflation assumptions in financial plans.

The survey was conducted by Pollara Strategic Insights with an online sample of 1,500 Canadians between Nov. 4 and Nov. 10 last year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 17, 2026.

Companies in this story: (TSX: BMO)

The Canadian Press

