Person dies in Jane and Finch apartment fire

One person is dead after being pulled from a two-alarm fire at a high-rise apartment building near Jane and Finch Tuesday.

Emergency services were called to the building on Needle Firway just after noon.

Witnesses say flames began shooting out of a 12th floor unit and the area was quickly swarmed by fire trucks and ambulances.

Toronto fire says the unit where the fire happened has been completely burnt out. The occupant of the unit was rescued, but pronounced dead on the scene.

The age and gender of the victim have not been released.

“Crews made an aggressive attack on this fire and a very quick subsequent rescue, unfortunately the occupant of the building succumbed to their injuries,” shared Toronto Fire Services Division Commander Robert Hewson

No other injuries have been reported and Hewson believes the fire was contained to the unit of origin.

He added high rise fires like these present unique challenges.

“It usually takes about twice the amount of staff, you’re dealing with elevators and we only put a certain amount of firefighters in the elevator and then we utilize stairwells and it’s a coordinated effort.”

The building was evacuated during the initial emergency response and subsequent smoke ventilation. Residents say they’ve since been able to return home.

Toronto fire says it’s working with investigators from Toronto police and the Ontario Fire Marshal to determine the cause of the blaze.