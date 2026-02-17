Person dies in Jane and Finch apartment fire

One person has died after officials say they were pulled from their burning unit in a high-rise near Jane and Finch. Michelle Mackey has community reaction.

By Michelle Mackey

Posted February 17, 2026 10:05 pm.

Last Updated February 17, 2026 10:06 pm.

One person is dead after being pulled from a two-alarm fire at a high-rise apartment building near Jane and Finch Tuesday.

Emergency services were called to the building on Needle Firway just after noon.

Witnesses say flames began shooting out of a 12th floor unit and the area was quickly swarmed by fire trucks and ambulances.

Toronto fire says the unit where the fire happened has been completely burnt out. The occupant of the unit was rescued, but pronounced dead on the scene.

The age and gender of the victim have not been released.

“Crews made an aggressive attack on this fire and a very quick subsequent rescue, unfortunately the occupant of the building succumbed to their injuries,” shared Toronto Fire Services Division Commander Robert Hewson

No other injuries have been reported and Hewson believes the fire was contained to the unit of origin.

He added high rise fires like these present unique challenges.

“It usually takes about twice the amount of staff, you’re dealing with elevators and we only put a certain amount of firefighters in the elevator and then we utilize stairwells and it’s a coordinated effort.”

The building was evacuated during the initial emergency response and subsequent smoke ventilation. Residents say they’ve since been able to return home.

Toronto fire says it’s working with investigators from Toronto police and the Ontario Fire Marshal to determine the cause of the blaze.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Yellow winter storm warning issued for Toronto as freezing rain, ice pellets and snow expected Wednesday

A yellow winter storm warning has been issued for Toronto and parts of the GTA ahead of a storm that could bring freezing rain, ice pellets and snow to the area. Freezing rain warnings have also been...

6h ago

Premier Ford suggests some students taking advantage of OSAP as he defends cuts to government grants 

Premier Doug Ford said he has been fielding thousands of calls from concerned students since his government announced they would be changing the structure of the Ontario Student Assistance Program (OSAP). The...

4h ago

Toronto crews falling behind on pothole repairs due to snow, mechanics report surge in damages

A City of Toronto spokesperson tells CityNews responses to snowstorms in 2026 has resulted in a sharp year-over-year drop in pothole repairs.

4h ago

Toronto optometrists seeing a surge in dry eye patients

Eye care professionals in Toronto are warning of a dramatic increase of dry eye patients and digital screens may be driving the numbers. "I've been practicing for about 18 years and over the last five...

3h ago

Top Stories

Yellow winter storm warning issued for Toronto as freezing rain, ice pellets and snow expected Wednesday

A yellow winter storm warning has been issued for Toronto and parts of the GTA ahead of a storm that could bring freezing rain, ice pellets and snow to the area. Freezing rain warnings have also been...

6h ago

Premier Ford suggests some students taking advantage of OSAP as he defends cuts to government grants 

Premier Doug Ford said he has been fielding thousands of calls from concerned students since his government announced they would be changing the structure of the Ontario Student Assistance Program (OSAP). The...

4h ago

Toronto crews falling behind on pothole repairs due to snow, mechanics report surge in damages

A City of Toronto spokesperson tells CityNews responses to snowstorms in 2026 has resulted in a sharp year-over-year drop in pothole repairs.

4h ago

Toronto optometrists seeing a surge in dry eye patients

Eye care professionals in Toronto are warning of a dramatic increase of dry eye patients and digital screens may be driving the numbers. "I've been practicing for about 18 years and over the last five...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:18
Optometrists see surge in dry eye patients

Optometrists say they are seeing a growing number of patients who report having dry eyes. Erica Natividad with what's behind the surge and how you can prevent the potentially painful condition.

4h ago

3:05
Icy winter storm headed for the GTA Wednesday

A yellow winter storm warning is in effect ahead of a messy system that will bring ice and snow to the GTA. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your forecast.

4h ago

2:58
Premier Ford faces backlash for changes to OSAP

Premier Ford is suggesting some students are taking advantage of OSAP as he faces backlash for capping grants at 25%. As Tina Yazdani reports, he contends bigger loans will hold students accountable.

5h ago

5:55
Icy mix of precipitation starts overnight in GTA

A special weather statement has been issued for Toronto and parts of the GTA ahead of a storm that could bring freezing rain, ice pellets and snow to the area.

6h ago

2:43
Family-related act of violence sends three to hospital: Toronto police

Three people were rushed into emergency surgery on Tuesday with life-threatening injuries following what Toronto police describe as a family-related, violent stabbing incident in North York.

12h ago

More Videos