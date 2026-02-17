Second witness expected to take stand at Frank Stronach’s sex assault trial

TORONTO — Another witness is expected to take the stand today at the sexual assault trial of billionaire businessman Frank Stronach.

The judge-alone trial began in Toronto last Thursday after more than a week of delay.

Stronach, who is 93, has pleaded not guilty to a dozen charges related to seven complainants over alleged incidents that date as far back as the 1970s.

The first complainant, a woman in her 60s, told the court last week that Stronach came over with champagne when she was at his restaurant with friends in the early 1980s, then groped her on the dance floor.

She testified that she woke up in an unknown place later that night and realized he was raping her.

The defence suggested the woman’s narrative of what happened has evolved with time, highlighting discrepancies in what she told police, media and the court over the years.

