Second witness expected to take stand at Frank Stronach’s sex assault trial

Frank Stronach, centre, arrives at a Toronto Court on Tuesday February 3, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

By The Canadian Press

Posted February 17, 2026 4:00 am.

Last Updated February 17, 2026 5:32 am.

TORONTO — Another witness is expected to take the stand today at the sexual assault trial of billionaire businessman Frank Stronach.

The judge-alone trial began in Toronto last Thursday after more than a week of delay.

Stronach, who is 93, has pleaded not guilty to a dozen charges related to seven complainants over alleged incidents that date as far back as the 1970s.

The first complainant, a woman in her 60s, told the court last week that Stronach came over with champagne when she was at his restaurant with friends in the early 1980s, then groped her on the dance floor.

She testified that she woke up in an unknown place later that night and realized he was raping her.

The defence suggested the woman’s narrative of what happened has evolved with time, highlighting discrepancies in what she told police, media and the court over the years.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 17, 2026.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

5 injured following stabbing incident at North York home

Five people have been taken to the hospital, including three with life-threatening injuries, after a stabbing incident at a home in North York on Monday night. Toronto police say they were called to...

46m ago

Toronto police searching for 80-year-old man missing from Scarborough area

Toronto police are searching for an 80-year-old man who went missing from Scarborough on Sunday. Steven was last seen in the Sheppard Avenue and Birchmount Road area around 2:30 p.m. He was later seen...

7h ago

Freezing rain, snow expected in messy winter storm Wednesday across the GTA

A special weather statement has been issued for Toronto and parts of the GTA ahead of a storm that could bring freezing rain and snow to the area. The messy system moves in Wednesday morning bringing...

9h ago

Jesse Jackson, who led Civil Rights Movement for decades after King, has died at 84

The Rev. Jesse L. Jackson, a protege of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and two-time presidential candidate who led the Civil Rights Movement for decades after the revered leader's assassination, has died....

14m ago

