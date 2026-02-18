Edmonton Conservative MP Matt Jeneroux crosses floor to join Liberals

A Conservative MP from Alberta has crossed the floor to the Liberal caucus, becoming the third Conservative to join the governing Liberals in recent months.

By Kelsey Patterson

Posted February 18, 2026 10:34 am.

Last Updated February 18, 2026 12:08 pm.

A Conservative MP from Alberta has crossed the floor to the Liberal caucus, becoming the third Conservative to join the governing Liberals in recent months.

Edmonton Riverbend MP Matt Jeneroux made the move just three months after suddenly announcing he was resigning from the House of Commons.

Prime Minister Mark Carney made the announcement on social media Wednesday morning.

“I am honoured to welcome Matt Jeneroux to our caucus as the newest member of Canada’s new government,” Carney wrote on X.

“Building a stronger, more resilient, and more independent country will require ambition, collaboration, and occasionally, sacrifice. I am grateful to Matt and his family that he will continue his service as a strong voice for Edmonton Riverbend in Parliament.”

Jeneroux will take on a new role as special advisor on economic and security partnership for the Liberals, Carney said.

“Matt’s leadership will contribute to strengthening Canada’s alliances and trade partnerships, advancing Canada’s leadership in global security cooperation, and building our strength at home,” Carney wrote.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre called Jeneroux’s floor crossing a betrayal.

“Mark Carney is trying to seize a costly Liberal majority government that Canadians voted against in the last election through dirty backroom deals,” Poilievre wrote on X. “Matt Jeneroux has betrayed the people of Edmonton Riverbend who voted for affordable food and homes, safe streets, and a strong resource sector.

“Conservatives will continue our fight for a Canada that’s affordable, safe, and self-reliant.”

Once one seat away from a majority government, Carney’s Liberals remain shy of that mark since losing MPs Chrystia Freeland and Bill Blair to resignation, and last week’s Supreme Court ruling that overturned a Quebec riding won by the Liberals by a single vote.

Jeneroux, who has represented the Edmonton riding since 2015, announced he was stepping down in November — though he never specified when — following reports speculating about his political future.

At the time, Poilievre said Jeneroux planned to step down in the spring.

His decision to resign closely followed Nova Scotia MP Chris d’Entremont’s move to leave the Conservative caucus and join the Liberals. Weeks later, Ontario MP Michael Ma announced he was flipping from the Cons to the Libs.

In a statement Wednesday, Jeneroux explained he changed his mind after “further reflection” with his family and “conversations with colleagues and constituents.”

“As I wrote to constituents in Edmonton Riverbend late last fall about my service in Parliament, I recalled how I ran in the last election because I believed that Canada stands at a turning point,” Jeneroux wrote.

“The events of the past year, and even of recent weeks, have presented Canada with unprecedented new global pressures on our prosperity, and accelerated threats to our sovereignty and unity. Like so many families across Canada, over the holidays and since, my family has had several conversations around the kitchen table about how we can best be there for each other and stand up for the country that we all love, and to which we all belong.

“Those conversations have been honest, difficult, and deeply personal at times. But they also led me to reflect on the gravity of the moment that our country is living through — which our Prime Minister addressed head on in his speech at Davos. For Canada, this is a moment that demands steady leadership, constructive collaboration between all Parliamentarians, and a willingness to stand up and serve even when the path is not easy.”

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Doug Ford and Olivia Chow say governments will help fund resurrection of Taste of the Danforth

It was in 2023 when the GreekTown on the Danforth BIA announced it was cancelled the Taste of the Danforth as of 2024 due to cost pressures.

1h ago

Messy winter storm hits the GTA: freezing rain, ice pellets and snow

A messy winter storm hitting southern Ontario, including the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area (GTHA), is bringing a mix of ice pellets and heavy snow to some area and freezing rain elsewhere in the region. Toronto...

7m ago

Province will not commit to opening date on new subway line in Toronto

The province will not commit to an opening date for the new subway line currently under construction in Toronto. But Metrolinx CEO Michael Lindsay says they plan to open the Ontario Line by the early...

37m ago

Tim Hortons brings back physical version of 'Roll Up The Rim'

Tim Hortons is bringing back the physical Roll Up The Rim cups for its annual contest starting next week. The company announced Wednesday that the 2026 edition of the contest will launch on Feb. 23,...

2h ago

Top Stories

Doug Ford and Olivia Chow say governments will help fund resurrection of Taste of the Danforth

It was in 2023 when the GreekTown on the Danforth BIA announced it was cancelled the Taste of the Danforth as of 2024 due to cost pressures.

1h ago

Messy winter storm hits the GTA: freezing rain, ice pellets and snow

A messy winter storm hitting southern Ontario, including the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area (GTHA), is bringing a mix of ice pellets and heavy snow to some area and freezing rain elsewhere in the region. Toronto...

7m ago

Province will not commit to opening date on new subway line in Toronto

The province will not commit to an opening date for the new subway line currently under construction in Toronto. But Metrolinx CEO Michael Lindsay says they plan to open the Ontario Line by the early...

37m ago

Tim Hortons brings back physical version of 'Roll Up The Rim'

Tim Hortons is bringing back the physical Roll Up The Rim cups for its annual contest starting next week. The company announced Wednesday that the 2026 edition of the contest will launch on Feb. 23,...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

3:36
GTHA under messy mix of freezing rain, snow

Toronto and the GTA are under a yellow winter storm warning as a messy weather system brings freezing rain, ice pellets and snow to the area.

2h ago

2:08
One person dead after North York apartment fire

One person has died after officials say they were pulled from their burning unit in a high-rise near Jane and Finch. Michelle Mackey has community reaction.

16h ago

2:18
Optometrists see surge in dry eye patients

Optometrists say they are seeing a growing number of patients who report having dry eyes. Erica Natividad with what's behind the surge and how you can prevent the potentially painful condition.

19h ago

3:05
Icy winter storm headed for the GTA Wednesday

A yellow winter storm warning is in effect ahead of a messy system that will bring ice and snow to the GTA. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your forecast.

18h ago

2:58
Premier Ford faces backlash for changes to OSAP

Premier Ford is suggesting some students are taking advantage of OSAP as he faces backlash for capping grants at 25%. As Tina Yazdani reports, he contends bigger loans will hold students accountable.

19h ago

More Videos