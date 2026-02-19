7-Eleven Canada looks to franchising, restaurant model and egg sandwiches for growth

A 7-Eleven store, Thursday, Feb. 5, 2026, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Tara Deschamps, The Canadian Press

Posted February 19, 2026 9:00 am.

Last Updated February 19, 2026 9:26 am.

7-Eleven Canada says the big competition it’s facing won’t stop it from growing and evolving its business model.

Vice-president and general manager Marc Goodman says the convenience store chain plans to start franchising the business later this year.

That move will help the company grow its presence in Ontario and expand into the Maritimes. Right now, it has 550 corporately owned stores between Ontario and B.C.

Goodman says the growth will come as the company slowly repositions the business to be more like a quick-serve restaurant that happens to sell convenience store items.

He says the shift is necessary because the company is increasingly in direct competition with large grocers, dine-in and fast-food restaurants.

Helping 7-Eleven Canada in that battle for buyers will soon be its viral egg salad sandwich that was originally offered at its Japanese stores. Goodman says the company will start selling the dish in Canada on March 4.

The “tamago sando” nestles a generous heap of cooked eggs and Kewpie mayonnaise between fluffy pieces of crustless bread.

Foodies have flown thousands of kilometres to Japan to try it and late food journalist Anthony Bourdain labelled it “pillows of love.”

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

How Canada, U.S. stack up ahead of gold-medal game

When the puck drops to start the women's hockey final Thursday in Milan, Team Canada and Team USA will meet for the sixth time in the Olympic gold-medal game. It's the final showdown we all expected...

51m ago

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office over ties to Epstein

LONDON (AP) — Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, the former British prince who was stripped of his royal titles because of his links to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, was arrested Thursday on suspicion...

12m ago

Key moments leading to Mountbatten-Windsor's arrest over his links to Epstein

LONDON (AP) — Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was arrested Thursday on suspicion of misconduct in public office following a raft of disclosures related to his relationship with late convicted sex offender...

1m ago

Pneumonia hospitalizations rose dramatically last year, new CIHI data shows

The Canadian Institute for Health Information says pneumonia hospitalizations rose by almost one-third across Canada last year. The data released Thursday shows kids between five and 17 years old were...

1h ago

Top Stories

How Canada, U.S. stack up ahead of gold-medal game

When the puck drops to start the women's hockey final Thursday in Milan, Team Canada and Team USA will meet for the sixth time in the Olympic gold-medal game. It's the final showdown we all expected...

51m ago

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office over ties to Epstein

LONDON (AP) — Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, the former British prince who was stripped of his royal titles because of his links to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, was arrested Thursday on suspicion...

12m ago

Key moments leading to Mountbatten-Windsor's arrest over his links to Epstein

LONDON (AP) — Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was arrested Thursday on suspicion of misconduct in public office following a raft of disclosures related to his relationship with late convicted sex offender...

1m ago

Pneumonia hospitalizations rose dramatically last year, new CIHI data shows

The Canadian Institute for Health Information says pneumonia hospitalizations rose by almost one-third across Canada last year. The data released Thursday shows kids between five and 17 years old were...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:51
Freezing drizzle will keep things icy overnight

Freezing rain will continue through the night leading to some icy conditions on the roadways and sidewalks. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your forecast.

14h ago

2:56
Taste of the Danforth set to return this summer

The Taste of the Danforth, a longtime beloved festival celebrating Greek food and culture in Toronto, is set to return later this year, Alessandra Carneiro, reports.

14h ago

2:07
Province won’t commit to 2031 opening of Ontario Line

As construction gets underway on the raised stretch of the Ontario Line, Metrolinx refused to commit to a 2031 opening. Tina Yazdani reports.

15h ago

1:38
Canada beats Czechia in overtime thriller, advancing to semifinals

Canada's men's hockey team managed to beat Czechia in an overtime thriller despite captain Sidney Crosby being out with an injury.

18h ago

3:36
Pearson airport cancels dozens of flights amid icy Toronto weather

Toronto International Pearson Airport spokesperson Sean Davidson explains the weather conditions at the country's largest airport as freezing rain continues to pour down in the GTHA, cancelling dozens of flights.

20h ago

More Videos