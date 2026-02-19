Canada’s Team Jacobs to face Norway in Olympic men’s curling semifinal

Canada's Brad Jacobs reacts after the men's curling round robin session against Italy, at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2026. (AP Photo/Misper Apawu).

By Sportsnet

Posted February 19, 2026 6:44 am.

Last Updated February 19, 2026 6:56 am.

We finally know the four countries competing for gold on the men’s side at the Winter Olympics. 

Canada’s Team Brad Jacobs fell to Norway’s Team Magnus Ramsfjell 8-6 on Thursday in what was a win-and-in game for the Norwegians to reach the semifinals. With the loss, the Canadian rink finished the 10-team round-robin at 7-2.

Canada, which was locked into second, will again face Norway in the semis on Thursday at 1:05 p.m. ET / 10:05 a.m. PT (CBC Gem, Sportsnet+).

Entering the final draw on Thursday morning, there were many different playoff scenarios to figure out who the top four teams were going to be, with only Canada and Switzerland’s Team Yannick Schwaller qualified.

Four teams, including world No. 1-ranked Great Britain’s Team-Bruce Mouat, which was idle, were gunning for the final two spots. Italy, Norway and the idle U.S. also were in the hunt.

Italy’s 9-5 loss to Switzerland sealed the final spot for Mouat, who will battle the Swiss in the other semi at the same time as the Canada-Norway game.

The first five ends for the Norwegians couldn’t have gone any better as they cruised to a 7-2 lead after Ramsfjell made timely hits to score big ends and limit Canada.

In the second half, things changed as the Norwegians played very sloppy sixth and seventh ends with poor strategic decisions to let Canada score four and make the game 7-6. 

However, Norway held on to just barely edge the Canadians.

Canadian spare Tyler Tardi played the full game to keep Ben Hebert, 42, who has been giving it his all on the sweeping front, rested for the semifinal.

In the other game of importance, Italy’s Team Joel Retornaz needed to beat Switzerland to earn its playoff spot, but a massive three-ender in the seventh end by the Swiss ruined any chance the host country had.

Semifinal winners go to the gold-medal game on Saturday, and the losers will face off for bronze on Friday.

Top Stories

How Canada, U.S. stack up ahead of gold-medal game

When the puck drops to start the women's hockey final Thursday in Milan, Team Canada and Team USA will meet for the sixth time in the Olympic gold-medal game. It's the final showdown we all expected...

51m ago

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office over ties to Epstein

LONDON (AP) — Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, the former British prince who was stripped of his royal titles because of his links to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, was arrested Thursday on suspicion...

12m ago

Key moments leading to Mountbatten-Windsor's arrest over his links to Epstein

LONDON (AP) — Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was arrested Thursday on suspicion of misconduct in public office following a raft of disclosures related to his relationship with late convicted sex offender...

2m ago

Pneumonia hospitalizations rose dramatically last year, new CIHI data shows

The Canadian Institute for Health Information says pneumonia hospitalizations rose by almost one-third across Canada last year. The data released Thursday shows kids between five and 17 years old were...

1h ago

