Eric Dane, ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ and ‘Euphoria’ star, has died at 53

FILE - Eric Dane arrives at a promotional event for the series "Euphoria," in Los Angeles, April 20, 2022. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File) 2022 Invision

By Maria Sherman, The Associated Press

Posted February 19, 2026 9:37 pm.

Last Updated February 19, 2026 9:42 pm.

NEW YORK (AP) — Eric Dane, the celebrated actor best known for his roles on “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Euphoria” and who later in life became advocate for ALS awareness, died Thursday. He was 53.

His representatives said Dane died from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, known also as Lou Gehrig’s disease, less than a year after he announced his diagnosis.

“He spent his final days surrounded by dear friends, his devoted wife, and his two beautiful daughters, Billie and Georgia, who were the center of his world,” said a statement that requested privacy for his family. “Throughout his journey with ALS, Eric became a passionate advocate for awareness and research, determined to make a difference for others facing the same fight. He will be deeply missed, and lovingly remembered always. Eric adored his fans and is forever grateful for the outpouring of love and support he’s received.”

Dane was born on November 9, 1972 and raised in California. His father, a Navy man, died of a gunshot wound when he was 7. After high school, he moved to Los Angeles to purse acting, landing guest roles on shows like “Saved by the Bell,” “Married…With Children,” “Charmed” and “X-Men: the Last Stand,” and one season of the short-lived medical drama “Gideon’s Crossing.”

His big break arrived in the mid-2000s, when he was cast as Dr. Mark Sloan, a.k.a. McSteamy, on the ABC medical drama “Grey’s Anatomy,” a role he would play from 2006 until 2012 and reprise in 2021. In 2019, he did a complete 180 and became Cal Jacobs, a troubled married man, in HBO’s provocative drama, “Euphoria,” a role he continued in up until his death.

Dane also starred as Tom Chandler, the captain of a U.S. Navy destroyer at sea after a global catastrophe wiped out most of the world’s population, in the TNT drama “The Last Ship.” In 2017, production was halted as Dane battled depression.

In April 2025, Dane announced he had been diagnosed with ALS, a progressive disease that attacks nerve cells controlling muscles throughout the body.

ALS gradually destroys the nerve cells and connections needed to walk, talk, speak and breathe. Most patients die within three to five years of a diagnosis.

Dane became an advocate for ALS awareness, speaking a news conference in Washington on health insurance prior authorization. “Some of you may know me from TV shows, such as “Grey’s Anatomy,” which I play a doctor. But I am here today to speak briefly as a patient battling ALS,” he said in June 2025. In September of that year, the ALS Network named Dane the recipient of their advocate of the year award, recognizing his commitment to raising awareness and support for people living with ALS.

A memoir by Dane is scheduled to be published in 2026. “Book of Days: A Memoir in Moments” will be released by Maria Shriver’s The Open Field, a Penguin Random House imprint. According to Open Field, Dane will look back upon key moments in his life, from his first day at work on “Grey’s Anatomy” to the births of his two daughters and learning that he has ALS.

“I want to capture the moments that shaped me — the beautiful days, the hard ones, the ones I never took for granted — so that if nothing else, people who read it will remember what it means to live with heart,” Dane said in a statement around the book’s announcement. “If sharing this helps someone find meaning in their own days, then my story is worth telling.”

Maria Sherman, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

U.S. beats Canada 2-1 in overtime to claim gold in women's hockey

The United States is the Olympic champion in women's hockey after a late comeback against Canada. Megan Keller scored the game-winning goal in overtime for the Americans, who won 2-1 after trailing...

5h ago

'This was targeted': Search for suspects after Markham fencing coach attacked

A well-known and decorated fencing athlete, who is now a coach at a York fencing school, is speaking out after being attacked and sent to the hospital in Markham. Laurent Couderc, originally from...

7h ago

Police seek driver who fled after striking pedestrian in Markham

York Regional Police are investigating a hit-and-run in Markham on Thursday that left a female with life-threatening injuries. Emergency crews were called to the Denison Street and Featherstone Avenue...

1h ago

Trump says he doesn't know if aliens are real but directs government to release files on UFOs, more

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump said Thursday that he's directing the Pentagon and other government agencies to identify and release files related to extraterrestrials and UFOs because of “tremendous...

33m ago

Top Stories

U.S. beats Canada 2-1 in overtime to claim gold in women's hockey

The United States is the Olympic champion in women's hockey after a late comeback against Canada. Megan Keller scored the game-winning goal in overtime for the Americans, who won 2-1 after trailing...

5h ago

'This was targeted': Search for suspects after Markham fencing coach attacked

A well-known and decorated fencing athlete, who is now a coach at a York fencing school, is speaking out after being attacked and sent to the hospital in Markham. Laurent Couderc, originally from...

7h ago

Police seek driver who fled after striking pedestrian in Markham

York Regional Police are investigating a hit-and-run in Markham on Thursday that left a female with life-threatening injuries. Emergency crews were called to the Denison Street and Featherstone Avenue...

1h ago

Trump says he doesn't know if aliens are real but directs government to release files on UFOs, more

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump said Thursday that he's directing the Pentagon and other government agencies to identify and release files related to extraterrestrials and UFOs because of “tremendous...

33m ago

Most Watched Today

3:13
Search is on for suspects who attacked Markham fencing coach

A world-renowned fencing athlete and coach was brutally attacked in Markham. He is now healing and speaking out about what happened as police continue to search for suspects. Pat Taney reports.

6h ago

4:13
Team Canada prepares to face off U.S. for Olympic hockey gold

Toronto Septers forward Maggie Connors speaks to Breakfast Television ahead of Team Canada's highly anticipated women's game against the U.S. for Olympic gold.

13h ago

1:33
Former Prince Andrew arrested in U.K. over ties to Epstein

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, the former Prince, was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office over his ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

9h ago

2:51
Freezing drizzle will keep things icy overnight

Freezing rain will continue through the night leading to some icy conditions on the roadways and sidewalks. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your forecast.

February 18, 2026 7:05 pm EST EST

2:56
Taste of the Danforth set to return this summer

The Taste of the Danforth, a longtime beloved festival celebrating Greek food and culture in Toronto, is set to return later this year, Alessandra Carneiro, reports.

February 18, 2026 6:39 pm EST EST

More Videos