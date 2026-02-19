Fourth complainant set to testify at sex assault trial of businessman Frank Stronach

Frank Stronach, right, arrives at a Toronto Court on Tuesday February 3, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

By The Canadian Press

Posted February 19, 2026 4:00 am.

Last Updated February 19, 2026 5:39 am.

TORONTO — A fourth complainant is set to take the stand today at the sexual assault trial of billionaire businessman Frank Stronach.

Stronach, who is 93, has pleaded not guilty to 12 charges related to seven complainants. The charges stem from alleged incidents dating back as far as the 1970s.

On Wednesday, the court heard from a woman who says she grew to know and trust the auto parts magnate through the popular restaurant and nightclub complex he owned.

She testified that after having dinner with Stronach at the restaurant in the fall of 1977, he invited her to see his midtown apartment.

That’s when the woman, now in her 70s, says he pushed her over the arm of a chair and tried to rape her — an act she describes as a “betrayal.”

Two other complainants, both women in their 60s, testified earlier in the trial about alleged incidents that took place in the early 1980s.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 19, 2026.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

How Canada, U.S. stack up ahead of gold-medal game

When the puck drops to start the women's hockey final Thursday in Milan, Team Canada and Team USA will meet for the sixth time in the Olympic gold-medal game. It's the final showdown we all expected...

52m ago

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office over ties to Epstein

LONDON (AP) — Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, the former British prince who was stripped of his royal titles because of his links to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, was arrested Thursday on suspicion...

13m ago

Key moments leading to Mountbatten-Windsor's arrest over his links to Epstein

LONDON (AP) — Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was arrested Thursday on suspicion of misconduct in public office following a raft of disclosures related to his relationship with late convicted sex offender...

2m ago

Pneumonia hospitalizations rose dramatically last year, new CIHI data shows

The Canadian Institute for Health Information says pneumonia hospitalizations rose by almost one-third across Canada last year. The data released Thursday shows kids between five and 17 years old were...

1h ago

Top Stories

How Canada, U.S. stack up ahead of gold-medal game

When the puck drops to start the women's hockey final Thursday in Milan, Team Canada and Team USA will meet for the sixth time in the Olympic gold-medal game. It's the final showdown we all expected...

52m ago

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office over ties to Epstein

LONDON (AP) — Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, the former British prince who was stripped of his royal titles because of his links to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, was arrested Thursday on suspicion...

13m ago

Key moments leading to Mountbatten-Windsor's arrest over his links to Epstein

LONDON (AP) — Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was arrested Thursday on suspicion of misconduct in public office following a raft of disclosures related to his relationship with late convicted sex offender...

2m ago

Pneumonia hospitalizations rose dramatically last year, new CIHI data shows

The Canadian Institute for Health Information says pneumonia hospitalizations rose by almost one-third across Canada last year. The data released Thursday shows kids between five and 17 years old were...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:51
Freezing drizzle will keep things icy overnight

Freezing rain will continue through the night leading to some icy conditions on the roadways and sidewalks. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your forecast.

14h ago

2:56
Taste of the Danforth set to return this summer

The Taste of the Danforth, a longtime beloved festival celebrating Greek food and culture in Toronto, is set to return later this year, Alessandra Carneiro, reports.

14h ago

2:07
Province won’t commit to 2031 opening of Ontario Line

As construction gets underway on the raised stretch of the Ontario Line, Metrolinx refused to commit to a 2031 opening. Tina Yazdani reports.

15h ago

1:38
Canada beats Czechia in overtime thriller, advancing to semifinals

Canada's men's hockey team managed to beat Czechia in an overtime thriller despite captain Sidney Crosby being out with an injury.

18h ago

3:36
Pearson airport cancels dozens of flights amid icy Toronto weather

Toronto International Pearson Airport spokesperson Sean Davidson explains the weather conditions at the country's largest airport as freezing rain continues to pour down in the GTHA, cancelling dozens of flights.

20h ago

More Videos