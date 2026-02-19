Key moments leading to Mountbatten-Windsor’s arrest over his links to Epstein

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, the former Prince, was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office over his ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

By Danica Kirka And Pan Pylas, The Associated Press

Posted February 19, 2026 7:40 am.

Last Updated February 19, 2026 9:22 am.

LONDON (AP) — Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was arrested Thursday on suspicion of misconduct in public office following a raft of disclosures related to his relationship with late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The man formerly known as Prince Andrew has for years faced a series of allegations over his contacts with the disgraced financier, most recently in the wake of the release of more than 3 million pages of documents related to Epstein from the U.S. Justice Department.

Mountbatten-Windsor, 66, has denied any wrongdoing in his friendship with Epstein.

Following are some key moments in Mountbatten-Windsor’s fall from grace as King Charles III ‘s younger brother:

___

2011

Andrew is forced to resign as Britain’s special trade envoy following the first reports of his links to Epstein, who was convicted and jailed three years earlier for sex offenses involving a minor.

July 2019

Epstein is arrested for a second time on charges of sex trafficking and later dies by suicide in a New York jail cell. The news focuses public attention on allegations that the then-prince had sex with at least one underage teenager trafficked by Epstein. Andrew denies the allegations.

Nov. 16, 2019

Andrew attempts to staunch the flood of criticism by agreeing to an on-camera grilling by BBC reporter Emily Maitlis. The interview backfires when Andrew defends his relationship with Epstein, fails to show empathy for his victims and offers explanations of his behavior that many people find hard to believe. Andrew says he broke off contact with Epstein in December 2010, a date that will come back to haunt him.

Nov. 20, 2020

Buckingham Palace announces that Andrew will suspend all royal duties “for the foreseeable future.” Four days later, the prince is stripped of his role as patron of 230 charities.

2022

Andrew agrees to settle a New York civil lawsuit filed by Virginia Giuffre, who alleged that she was forced to have sex with the prince when she was 17. While Andrew didn’t admit to any of Giuffre’s allegations, he acknowledged that she had suffered as a victim of sexual abuse. Legal experts estimate that the undisclosed settlement cost Andrew as much as $10 million. The source of the funds has remained murky ever since.

April 25, 2025

Virginia Giuffre dies by suicide in Australia, where she had lived since about 2002.

Oct. 12, 2025

British newspapers reveal that Andrew sent an email to Epstein on Feb. 28, 2011, more than two months after he had told BBC he had cut off all contact with his one-time friend. Andrew wrote they were “in this together” and would “have to rise above it.”

Oct. 17, 2025

Andrew says he is giving up his royal titles, including that of Duke of York, and other honors because “the continued accusations about me distract from the work of His Majesty and the royal family.”

Oct, 21, 2025

In her posthumous book, Giuffre recounts details of how she first met Andrew in March 2001, and that she was forced to have sex with him on three separate occasions.

Oct. 30, 2025

The king strips his brother of his remaining titles and honors, including the one he has held since birth — prince. From henceforth, he will be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor — he subsequently gains a hyphen. The king also serves notice for Andrew to leave Royal Lodge, his 30-room stately home near Windsor Castle, where he has lived for more than 20 years. He agrees to relocate to his brother’s private and remote Sandringham Estate

Jan. 30, 2026

The U.S. Justice Department publishes the Epstein files, which appear to reveal further unsavory details about the relationship between Andrew and Epstein. One picture of Mountbatten-Windsor crouching over a motionless and unnamed woman in what appears to be Epstein’s apartment in New York causes widespread consternation and disgust. Among the allegations that emerge over the ensuing days is that Mountbatten-Windsor sent Epstein confidential reports from a 2010 tour of Southeast Asia, which he undertook as Britain’s envoy for international trade. That proved to be the catalyst for his arrest.

Feb. 2

Mountbatten-Windsor leaves his mansion at Windsor Castle to live in a much-smaller property on the king’s Sandringham Estate.

Feb. 9

The king indicates that he is ready to “support’’ police examining claims that his brother gave confidential information to Epstein.

Feb. 19

Mountbatten-Windsor is arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office. Thames Valley Police, which oversees an area west of London, including Mountbatten-Windsor’s former home, said it was “assessing” reports that Andrew sent trade reports to Epstein in 2010.

Danica Kirka And Pan Pylas, The Associated Press



Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

How Canada, U.S. stack up ahead of gold-medal game

When the puck drops to start the women's hockey final Thursday in Milan, Team Canada and Team USA will meet for the sixth time in the Olympic gold-medal game. It's the final showdown we all expected...

48m ago

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office over ties to Epstein

LONDON (AP) — Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, the former British prince who was stripped of his royal titles because of his links to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, was arrested Thursday on suspicion...

9m ago

Pneumonia hospitalizations rose dramatically last year, new CIHI data shows

The Canadian Institute for Health Information says pneumonia hospitalizations rose by almost one-third across Canada last year. The data released Thursday shows kids between five and 17 years old were...

1h ago

Woman struck by a vehicle in Scarborough

A woman has been taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Scarborough. Toronto police were called to Pharmacy Avenue and St. Clair Avenue East just after 7:45 p.m. Wednesday. Paramedics...

9h ago

Top Stories

How Canada, U.S. stack up ahead of gold-medal game

When the puck drops to start the women's hockey final Thursday in Milan, Team Canada and Team USA will meet for the sixth time in the Olympic gold-medal game. It's the final showdown we all expected...

48m ago

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office over ties to Epstein

LONDON (AP) — Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, the former British prince who was stripped of his royal titles because of his links to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, was arrested Thursday on suspicion...

9m ago

Pneumonia hospitalizations rose dramatically last year, new CIHI data shows

The Canadian Institute for Health Information says pneumonia hospitalizations rose by almost one-third across Canada last year. The data released Thursday shows kids between five and 17 years old were...

1h ago

Woman struck by a vehicle in Scarborough

A woman has been taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Scarborough. Toronto police were called to Pharmacy Avenue and St. Clair Avenue East just after 7:45 p.m. Wednesday. Paramedics...

9h ago

Most Watched Today

2:51
Freezing drizzle will keep things icy overnight

Freezing rain will continue through the night leading to some icy conditions on the roadways and sidewalks. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your forecast.

14h ago

2:56
Taste of the Danforth set to return this summer

The Taste of the Danforth, a longtime beloved festival celebrating Greek food and culture in Toronto, is set to return later this year, Alessandra Carneiro, reports.

14h ago

2:07
Province won’t commit to 2031 opening of Ontario Line

As construction gets underway on the raised stretch of the Ontario Line, Metrolinx refused to commit to a 2031 opening. Tina Yazdani reports.

15h ago

1:38
Canada beats Czechia in overtime thriller, advancing to semifinals

Canada's men's hockey team managed to beat Czechia in an overtime thriller despite captain Sidney Crosby being out with an injury.

18h ago

3:36
Pearson airport cancels dozens of flights amid icy Toronto weather

Toronto International Pearson Airport spokesperson Sean Davidson explains the weather conditions at the country's largest airport as freezing rain continues to pour down in the GTHA, cancelling dozens of flights.

20h ago

More Videos