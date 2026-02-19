Man, 33, seriously injured in Queen West stabbing

Police are searching for at least one suspect after a man was stabbed in the Queen West neighbourhood on Thursday.

Investigators were called to a building in the Queen Street West and Bathurst Street area just after 2 p.m. for reports someone had been stabbed.

When they arrived, they found a 33-year-old man suffering from a stab wound.

Paramedics say they transported him to the hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Police did provide a suspect description or any other details as to what may have led up to the incident.