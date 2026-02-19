Canada’s Team Rachel Homan advances to Olympic women’s curling semifinals

Team Rachel Homan has rallied to earn a spot in the final four.

The Canadian women’s curling rink beat South Korea’s Team Gim Eun-ji 10-7 in a win-and-in, Olympic round-robin finale on Thursday.

Canada (6-3) won its final five games of the round-robin to secure a semifinal spot at Milano Cortina 2026.

The women’s semifinals are Friday (8:05 a.m. ET / 5:05 a.m. PT, CBC Gem, Sportsnet+).

Homan, who skips the world’s top-ranked team, was excellent against South Korea.

A locked-in Homan pumped her fist and clenched her teeth after making a great thin double for two in the fourth, putting Canada up 4-3.

The game turned in the sixth end. Homan made a double with her first stone and after a Korean miss, the Ottawa native drew for four to give Canada an 8-4 lead.

Any thoughts of Korean comeback basically ended the next end when Homan forced the Koreans to draw for one against four Canada stones.

Team Homan responded to early adversity at the Olympics, including a controversial double-touch call against the skip in a loss against Switzerland. Homan was livid after the ruling and ripped the officials afterward.

The 1-3 start had curling fans wondering if Homan was going to miss the playoffs at the Olympics for a third straight time. Her women’s rink fell short in 2018 and then Homan and John Morris missed the mixed-doubles playoffs in 2022.