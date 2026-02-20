Alyssa Milano, Selma Blair, Ashton Kutcher and more remember Eric Dane, dead at 53

FILE - Actor Eric Dane, left, Katherine Heigl, center, and James Pickens Jr. from the show "Grey's Anatomy" arrive at the premiere of "Dreamgirls," in Beverly Hills, Calif., Dec. 11, 2006. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File) Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By The Associated Press

Posted February 20, 2026 8:15 am.

Last Updated February 20, 2026 8:56 am.

Friends and co-stars across Hollywood are mourning Eric Dane, the actor known for his iconic role as Dr. Mark Sloan — aka McSteamy — on ABC’s “Grey’s Anatomy.” Dane, who announced his ALS diagnosis less than a year ago, died Thursday at 53.

Ashton Kutcher

“The Franklin strip fanatics fantasy football league will miss Mr. Eric Dane. We know you’ll be watching from the booth. Miss you, buddy. Let’s keep fighting the fight to solve ALS.” — the actor and “Valentine’s Day” costar, on X.

Nina Dobrev

“He was warm, generous, prepared, and so passionate about what he did. He led with kindness and made everyone on our set feel seen. … May his memory inspire more research, awareness and progress toward a cure.” – the actor and “Redeeming Love” co-star, on Instagram.

Kim Raver

“Eric was a light. You’d see it effortlessly shine from him on the set of ‘Grey’s’ as well as when he was with Rebecca and the girls. During filming he’d get this twinkle in his eye and with a mischievous look, he would deliver with perfect comedic timing, a line of dialogue that would floor you! You will be missed.” – the actor and “Grey’s Anatomy” co-star, on Instagram.

Kevin McKidd

“Rest in Peace Buddy.” – the actor and “Grey’s Anatomy” co-star, on Instagram, accompanied by a photo of Dane in surgical scrubs as Dr. Mark Sloan.

Selma Blair

“I love you. And yours.” – the actor on Instagram, accompanied by video of a scene together from the sitcom “Zoe, Duncan, Jack and Jane.”

Travis Van Winkle

“I learned so much from Eric. He was a great man. I’m sad to see him go in this way. I’m sending love to his family. Thanks for the memories my friend.” – the actor and “The Last Ship” co-star, on Instagram

Alyssa Milano

“I can’t stop seeing that spark in Eric’s eye right before he’d say something that would either make you spit out your drink or rethink your entire perspective. He had a razor-sharp sense of humor. He loved the absurdity of things. He loved catching people off guard.

And when it came to his daughters and Rebecca, everything in him softened. He carried them with him even in rooms where they weren’t present. You could see it in the way his voice changed when he said their names. A breathtakingly beautiful family.

The spark. The mischief. The tenderness he kept guarded but never totally hidden.

He convinced me to get my pixie cut and my nose ’piercing. He also was with me on the walk when we found Lucy, my beloved rescue chihuahua. He called me ‘Milano,’ as if it was the only part of my name that mattered. – the actor and “Charmed” co-star, on Instagram.

Paul Walter Hauser

“We tried to book gigs, we tried to laugh at the pain and we tried to stay sober. I’m glad we got to play together in Americana. I love you, man. I wish we had more time. Enjoy the arms of Father God. I’ll see you again.” — the actor and “Americana” co-star, on Instagram.

The Associated Press



Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Supreme Court strikes down Trump's sweeping tariffs, upending central plank of economic agenda

The Supreme Court struck down President Donald Trump's far-reaching global tariffs on Friday, handing him a significant loss on an issue crucial to his economic agenda. The 6-3 decision...

6m ago

Elderly woman dies after early-morning house fire in Newmarket

An elderly woman has died following a residential structure fire that broke out early Friday morning in Newmarket. Emergency crews were called to Kirby Crescent, near Alex Doner Road, at approximately...

32m ago

Police urging driver to turn themselves in after striking 19-year-old female in Markham hit and run

York Regional Police (YRP) are urging a driver involved in a hit-and-run in Markham on Thursday that left a 19-year-old female with life-threatening injuries to turn themselves in. Emergency crews were...

24m ago

Poll finds Carney has broad coalition of support among Canadians for his economic plan

A new poll finds two-thirds of Canadians are solidly behind Prime Minister Mark Carney's efforts to transition away from a Trump tariff-impacted economy towards new opportunities and ventures. The same...

1h ago

Top Stories

Supreme Court strikes down Trump's sweeping tariffs, upending central plank of economic agenda

The Supreme Court struck down President Donald Trump's far-reaching global tariffs on Friday, handing him a significant loss on an issue crucial to his economic agenda. The 6-3 decision...

6m ago

Elderly woman dies after early-morning house fire in Newmarket

An elderly woman has died following a residential structure fire that broke out early Friday morning in Newmarket. Emergency crews were called to Kirby Crescent, near Alex Doner Road, at approximately...

32m ago

Police urging driver to turn themselves in after striking 19-year-old female in Markham hit and run

York Regional Police (YRP) are urging a driver involved in a hit-and-run in Markham on Thursday that left a 19-year-old female with life-threatening injuries to turn themselves in. Emergency crews were...

24m ago

Poll finds Carney has broad coalition of support among Canadians for his economic plan

A new poll finds two-thirds of Canadians are solidly behind Prime Minister Mark Carney's efforts to transition away from a Trump tariff-impacted economy towards new opportunities and ventures. The same...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

4:50
Carney has support on economic plan, Canadians mixed on affordability: poll

The CityNews/Canada Pulse Insights poll shows 67 per cent of those asked agree the Prime Minister is doing a good job of diversifying and building Canada's economy.

11m ago

2:41
Periods of rain Friday, changing to snow

A mixed bag of weather heading into the weekend. The details in our seven-day forecast.

15h ago

3:13
Search is on for suspects who attacked Markham fencing coach

A world-renowned fencing athlete and coach was brutally attacked in Markham. He is now healing and speaking out about what happened as police continue to search for suspects. Pat Taney reports.

19h ago

0:59
Mayor Chow presents key to the city to Dr. Joseph Wong

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow presented the key to the city to long-time seniors' health advocate Dr. Joseph Wong.

23h ago

4:13
Team Canada prepares to face off U.S. for Olympic hockey gold

Toronto Septers forward Maggie Connors speaks to Breakfast Television ahead of Team Canada's highly anticipated women's game against the U.S. for Olympic gold.

February 19, 2026 8:41 am EST EST

More Videos