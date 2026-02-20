Canada’s Team Homan loses to Sweden in Olympic women’s curling semifinal

Team Rachel Homan will have to settle for a shot at Olympic bronze.

The Canadian rink lost 6-3 to Team Anna Hasselborg of Sweden in the curling semifinals on Friday at Milano Cortina 2026.

Homan will now play in the bronze-medal game on Saturday against Team Tabitha Peterson of the U.S. (8:05 a.m. ET / 5:05 a.m. PT, CBC Gem, Sportsnet+).

Team Silvana Tirinzoni will face Sweden for gold on Sunday (5:05 a.m ET / 2:05 a.m. PT, CBC Gem, Sportsnet+) after the Swiss rink beat the U.S. 8-5 in the other semifinal.

After winning the past two world titles, Homan’s rink was not at its best all week.

The Canadians won their last five round-robin games to nail down the fourth and final playoff spot, but then never led against Sweden in the semifinal.