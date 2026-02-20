Canada’s Team Homan loses to Sweden in Olympic women’s curling semifinal

Canada's Rachel Homan reacts during a women's curling semifinal match against Sweden, at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, Friday, Feb. 20, 2026. (AP Photo)

By Sportsnet Staff

Posted February 20, 2026 10:54 am.

Last Updated February 20, 2026 10:59 am.

Team Rachel Homan will have to settle for a shot at Olympic bronze.

The Canadian rink lost 6-3 to Team Anna Hasselborg of Sweden in the curling semifinals on Friday at Milano Cortina 2026.

Homan will now play in the bronze-medal game on Saturday against Team Tabitha Peterson of the U.S. (8:05 a.m. ET / 5:05 a.m. PT, CBC Gem, Sportsnet+).

Team Silvana Tirinzoni will face Sweden for gold on Sunday (5:05 a.m ET / 2:05 a.m. PT, CBC Gem, Sportsnet+) after the Swiss rink beat the U.S. 8-5 in the other semifinal.

After winning the past two world titles, Homan’s rink was not at its best all week.

The Canadians won their last five round-robin games to nail down the fourth and final playoff spot, but then never led against Sweden in the semifinal.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Supreme Court strikes down Trump's sweeping tariffs, upending central plank of economic agenda

The Supreme Court struck down President Donald Trump's far-reaching global tariffs on Friday, handing him a significant loss on an issue crucial to his economic agenda. The 6-3 decision...

11m ago

Elderly woman dies after early-morning house fire in Newmarket

An elderly woman has died following a residential structure fire that broke out early Friday morning in Newmarket. Emergency crews were called to Kirby Crescent, near Alex Doner Road, at approximately...

37m ago

Police urging driver to turn themselves in after striking 19-year-old female in Markham hit and run

York Regional Police (YRP) are urging a driver involved in a hit-and-run in Markham on Thursday that left a 19-year-old female with life-threatening injuries to turn themselves in. Emergency crews were...

29m ago

Poll finds Carney has broad coalition of support among Canadians for his economic plan

A new poll finds two-thirds of Canadians are solidly behind Prime Minister Mark Carney's efforts to transition away from a Trump tariff-impacted economy towards new opportunities and ventures. The same...

1h ago

Top Stories

Supreme Court strikes down Trump's sweeping tariffs, upending central plank of economic agenda

The Supreme Court struck down President Donald Trump's far-reaching global tariffs on Friday, handing him a significant loss on an issue crucial to his economic agenda. The 6-3 decision...

11m ago

Elderly woman dies after early-morning house fire in Newmarket

An elderly woman has died following a residential structure fire that broke out early Friday morning in Newmarket. Emergency crews were called to Kirby Crescent, near Alex Doner Road, at approximately...

37m ago

Police urging driver to turn themselves in after striking 19-year-old female in Markham hit and run

York Regional Police (YRP) are urging a driver involved in a hit-and-run in Markham on Thursday that left a 19-year-old female with life-threatening injuries to turn themselves in. Emergency crews were...

29m ago

Poll finds Carney has broad coalition of support among Canadians for his economic plan

A new poll finds two-thirds of Canadians are solidly behind Prime Minister Mark Carney's efforts to transition away from a Trump tariff-impacted economy towards new opportunities and ventures. The same...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

4:50
Carney has support on economic plan, Canadians mixed on affordability: poll

The CityNews/Canada Pulse Insights poll shows 67 per cent of those asked agree the Prime Minister is doing a good job of diversifying and building Canada's economy.

16m ago

2:41
Periods of rain Friday, changing to snow

A mixed bag of weather heading into the weekend. The details in our seven-day forecast.

15h ago

3:13
Search is on for suspects who attacked Markham fencing coach

A world-renowned fencing athlete and coach was brutally attacked in Markham. He is now healing and speaking out about what happened as police continue to search for suspects. Pat Taney reports.

20h ago

0:59
Mayor Chow presents key to the city to Dr. Joseph Wong

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow presented the key to the city to long-time seniors' health advocate Dr. Joseph Wong.

23h ago

4:13
Team Canada prepares to face off U.S. for Olympic hockey gold

Toronto Septers forward Maggie Connors speaks to Breakfast Television ahead of Team Canada's highly anticipated women's game against the U.S. for Olympic gold.

February 19, 2026 8:41 am EST EST

More Videos