Elderly woman dies after early-morning house fire in Newmarket

An elderly woman has died following a residential structure fire that broke out early Friday morning in Newmarket.

Emergency crews were called to Kirby Crescent, near Alex Doner Road, at approximately 6:36 a.m. for reports of a house fire. Firefighters entered the residence and removed an elderly female, who was transported to the hospital in life‑threatening condition. Authorities confirmed she later succumbed to her injuries.

Two adult males were also taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The Office of the Fire Marshal (OFM) has been notified and will be attending the scene to conduct a full investigation. York Regional Police (YRP) say they will remain on site until the OFM completes its work.

Officials emphasized that the investigation remains with Central York Fire Services, noting there is no suspicion of criminality at this time.

Kirby Crescent at Alex Doner Road remains closed as crews continue their work, and residents are being asked to avoid the area. The cause of the blaze has not yet been determined.