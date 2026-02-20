Police warn of growing danger as hundreds venture onto icy Toronto waterfront

Despite repeated warnings, people are still walking onto the ice along Toronto's waterfront. Catalina Gillies looks at whether more safety steps need to be taken.

By Catalina Gillies

Posted February 20, 2026 11:08 pm.

Last Updated February 20, 2026 11:10 pm.

Toronto police say there is increased concern around the number of people walking out onto the ice near the city’s waterfront.

Photos and video posted online show several people out on the ice near the waterfront, some even pushing strollers.

The police’s marine unit says between 100 to 200 people are venturing onto the ice daily, resulting in multiple emergency calls.

“That’s the first time we’ve seen that, and it’s very concerning,” Constable Stacy Kellough said.

Officers say the ice near the waterfront is especially dangerous because of the moving water beneath it.

The marine unit patrols roughly 460 square miles of waterfront, from the Humber River to the Don River, with two teams working daily. Police say every ice rescue requires significant resources that takes away from other emergencies.

Police say they cannot issue tickets or fines to people walking on the ice. Const. Kellough says she hopes to have discussions with the city and port authority about possible solutions. Some of those include additional signage or a bylaw aimed at keeping people off the ice.

“Our main concern is the safety of marine traffic and the people on the water,” Kellough said.

In a statement to CityNews, Councillor Ausma Malik said her office has been pushing for stronger public education around harbour safety. That includes announcements at the Jack Layton Ferry Terminal and on ferries, improved signage along the waterfront, and increased monitoring.

With ice conditions constantly changing, police say it only takes seconds for a risky decision to turn into a life-threatening emergency.

Officers say they will continue patrolling the waterfront and warning people to stay off the ice.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Tumbler Ridge shooter's ChatGPT account banned in 2025 for references to violence

OpenAI, the maker of ChatGPT, says it banned the account of Tumbler Ridge shooting suspect Jesse Van Rootselaar in 2025 due to references to violence.

4h ago

Defiant Trump says 10 per cent global tariff coming after Supreme Court ruling

U.S. President Donald Trump says he will sign an executive order to impose a 10 per cent global tariff after the Supreme Court struck down his use of an emergency legal tool to realign global trade. Trump...

8h ago

Canadian skier Brendan Mackay wins bronze in halfpipe

Talk about a dramatic finish. Canada's Brendan Mackay won bronze in the Olympic men's freeski halfpipe on the final run of the competition on Friday. Mackay, 28, struggled badly on his first two...

8h ago

MacKinnon power play winner sends Canada into gold medal hockey final

Team Canada will play for a medal Sunday, and it’s the good one. Whew.  Albeit playing without the injured Sidney Crosby, the still-stacked all-star squad fell down early to the pesky Team...

10h ago

Top Stories

Tumbler Ridge shooter's ChatGPT account banned in 2025 for references to violence

OpenAI, the maker of ChatGPT, says it banned the account of Tumbler Ridge shooting suspect Jesse Van Rootselaar in 2025 due to references to violence.

4h ago

Defiant Trump says 10 per cent global tariff coming after Supreme Court ruling

U.S. President Donald Trump says he will sign an executive order to impose a 10 per cent global tariff after the Supreme Court struck down his use of an emergency legal tool to realign global trade. Trump...

8h ago

Canadian skier Brendan Mackay wins bronze in halfpipe

Talk about a dramatic finish. Canada's Brendan Mackay won bronze in the Olympic men's freeski halfpipe on the final run of the competition on Friday. Mackay, 28, struggled badly on his first two...

8h ago

MacKinnon power play winner sends Canada into gold medal hockey final

Team Canada will play for a medal Sunday, and it’s the good one. Whew.  Albeit playing without the injured Sidney Crosby, the still-stacked all-star squad fell down early to the pesky Team...

10h ago

Most Watched Today

2:52
Rain/Snow showers on the way Saturday

Saturday will bring a mix of rain as well as snow showers around the GTA, ahead of colder weather next week.

2h ago

4:26
Trump threatens 10% global tariffs following U.S. Supreme Court ruling

Following the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling deeming Trump's reciprocal tariffs as illegal, Trump is threatening to impose 10 per cent global tariffs using different laws in response.

8h ago

1:58
Canada advances to gold medal game after beating Finland 3-2

Canada's men's hockey team is continuing onto the gold medal final at the 2026 Olympics after a power play goal by Nathan McKinnon in the last minutes of the game set the score to 3-2.

10h ago

1:11
Hit and run suspect knowingly drove with victim on hood of car, police allege

York Regional Police are urging a driver involved in a hit-and-run in Markham on Thursday that left a 19-year-old female with life-threatening injuries to turn themselves in.

11h ago

0:38
Obama's alien comments prompts Trump to order release of UFO files

Former U.S. President Barack Obama's recent comments on whether aliens exist prompted Trump to call on the Pentagon to release files on UFOs.

11h ago

More Videos