Police warn of growing danger as hundreds venture onto icy Toronto waterfront

Toronto police say there is increased concern around the number of people walking out onto the ice near the city’s waterfront.

Photos and video posted online show several people out on the ice near the waterfront, some even pushing strollers.

The police’s marine unit says between 100 to 200 people are venturing onto the ice daily, resulting in multiple emergency calls.

“That’s the first time we’ve seen that, and it’s very concerning,” Constable Stacy Kellough said.

Officers say the ice near the waterfront is especially dangerous because of the moving water beneath it.

The marine unit patrols roughly 460 square miles of waterfront, from the Humber River to the Don River, with two teams working daily. Police say every ice rescue requires significant resources that takes away from other emergencies.

Police say they cannot issue tickets or fines to people walking on the ice. Const. Kellough says she hopes to have discussions with the city and port authority about possible solutions. Some of those include additional signage or a bylaw aimed at keeping people off the ice.

“Our main concern is the safety of marine traffic and the people on the water,” Kellough said.

In a statement to CityNews, Councillor Ausma Malik said her office has been pushing for stronger public education around harbour safety. That includes announcements at the Jack Layton Ferry Terminal and on ferries, improved signage along the waterfront, and increased monitoring.

With ice conditions constantly changing, police say it only takes seconds for a risky decision to turn into a life-threatening emergency.

Officers say they will continue patrolling the waterfront and warning people to stay off the ice.