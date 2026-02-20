Over 10,000 residents without power in Vaughan

More than 10,000 residents are without power in Vaughan due to a fire affecting equipment, according to Alectra Utilities.

The outage started just after 11:30 a.m. on Friday and the time of restoration is between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Crews are currently working to restore power.

Alectra posted on social media earlier in the day that isolated outages had been happening due to salt contamination.

“When salt mixes with moisture, it can create electrical arcing on power lines and equipment, sometimes leading to pole fires or flickering,” read the post.

— Alectra (@alectranews) February 20, 2026

They added the utility is proactively washing equipment and have crews ready to restore power.