Woman sought after allegedly forcing male into car, stealing wallet

Toronto police are trying to track down a woman who allegedly forced a male into a vehicle and stole his wallet in East York last week.

Officers responded to a suspicious incident call in the Victoria Park Avenue and St Clair Avenue East area at around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, February 10.

Investigators say the alleged victim was walking on the sidewalk when he was approached by a person in a vehicle.

“The suspect exited the vehicle and pushed the victim into the passenger side,” a police release explained.

The suspect then drove a short distance to a parking lot, where investigators allege she forced a ring on his finger and then stole his wallet.

“The suspect then drove a short distance to another parking lot, where the victim was let out of the vehicle,” the release adds.

The suspect took off in a dark-coloured SUV. Investigators further allege the suspect later used the victim’s stolen financial cards to make a purchase.

Police did not reveal the victim’s age.

Mirabela Ene, 38, of Toronto, is wanted for forcible confinement, assault, theft under $5000 and fraud under $5000.

She’s described as five foot one, with a heavy build and black hair.