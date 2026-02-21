20,000 power bank units recalled due to possible fire hazard

Five models of LOGiiX Piston Power 5000 Mag Power Banks are shown in this undated photo. HEALTH CANADA/HO

By John Marchesan

Posted February 21, 2026 2:33 pm.

Health Canada has issued a recall of approximately 20,000 power bank units due to a possible fire hazard.

The federal agency says five models of the LOGiiX Piston Power 5000 Mag Power Banks are being recalled following reports that the units may overheat when used to charge a device or when charging the power banks themselves.

The model numbers of the units affected are:

LGX-13302 (Black), LGX-13303 (White), LGX-13304 (Navy/Midnight Blue), LGX-13839 (Lavender), LGX-13840 (Blush).

“Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled product and contact LOGiiX for a replacement power bank. Dispose of it by contacting your municipality for instructions on how to safely transport and dispose of lithium-ion batteries,” reads the notice.

The affected products were manufactured in China and distributed by Vancouver-based LOGiiX from January 2022 to July 2025.

As of February 9, the company says it has received four reports of incidents in Canada. No injuries have been reported.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Canada's Team Brad Jacobs wins Olympic men's curling gold

Team Brad Jacobs beat Great Britain's Bruce Mouat 9-6 on Saturday to give Canada its first Olympic men's curling gold medal since 2014.

24m ago

Trump says he's increasing the global tariff to 15 per cent

Donald Trump's erratic tariffs threats continued Saturday with a pledge to increase his new worldwide tariff to 15 per cent, a day after the Supreme Court quashed the U.S. president's favoured tariff tool. "During...

4h ago

Winter birdwatching at Tommy Thompson Park offers rare chance to see king eider duck in Toronto

Bird experts say it's rare to see a king eider at Tommy Thompson Park as the Arctic-bred ducks are often spotted along the Atlantic Ocean.

4h ago

Man, 22, facing sex assault charges involving a minor

A 22-year-old man is facing charges in connection with a sexual assault investigation involving a minor. Toronto police say the man and the youth first met on the social media platform Snapchat before...

3h ago

Top Stories

Canada's Team Brad Jacobs wins Olympic men's curling gold

Team Brad Jacobs beat Great Britain's Bruce Mouat 9-6 on Saturday to give Canada its first Olympic men's curling gold medal since 2014.

24m ago

Trump says he's increasing the global tariff to 15 per cent

Donald Trump's erratic tariffs threats continued Saturday with a pledge to increase his new worldwide tariff to 15 per cent, a day after the Supreme Court quashed the U.S. president's favoured tariff tool. "During...

4h ago

Winter birdwatching at Tommy Thompson Park offers rare chance to see king eider duck in Toronto

Bird experts say it's rare to see a king eider at Tommy Thompson Park as the Arctic-bred ducks are often spotted along the Atlantic Ocean.

4h ago

Man, 22, facing sex assault charges involving a minor

A 22-year-old man is facing charges in connection with a sexual assault investigation involving a minor. Toronto police say the man and the youth first met on the social media platform Snapchat before...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:35
Police hope for signage, possible bylaw as Harbourfront ice incidents increase

Despite repeated warnings, people are still walking onto the ice along Toronto's waterfront. Catalina Gillies looks at whether more safety steps need to be taken.

20h ago

4:26
Trump threatens 10% global tariffs following U.S. Supreme Court ruling

Following the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling deeming Trump's reciprocal tariffs as illegal, Trump is threatening to impose 10 per cent global tariffs using different laws in response.

February 20, 2026 3:00 pm EST EST

1:58
Canada advances to gold medal game after beating Finland 3-2

Canada's men's hockey team is continuing onto the gold medal final at the 2026 Olympics after a power play goal by Nathan McKinnon in the last minutes of the game set the score to 3-2.

February 20, 2026 1:39 pm EST EST

1:11
Hit and run suspect knowingly drove with victim on hood of car, police allege

York Regional Police are urging a driver involved in a hit-and-run in Markham on Thursday that left a 19-year-old female with life-threatening injuries to turn themselves in.

February 20, 2026 12:21 pm EST EST

0:38
Obama's alien comments prompts Trump to order release of UFO files

Former U.S. President Barack Obama's recent comments on whether aliens exist prompted Trump to call on the Pentagon to release files on UFOs.

February 20, 2026 12:13 pm EST EST

More Videos