20,000 power bank units recalled due to possible fire hazard

Health Canada has issued a recall of approximately 20,000 power bank units due to a possible fire hazard.

The federal agency says five models of the LOGiiX Piston Power 5000 Mag Power Banks are being recalled following reports that the units may overheat when used to charge a device or when charging the power banks themselves.

The model numbers of the units affected are:

LGX-13302 (Black), LGX-13303 (White), LGX-13304 (Navy/Midnight Blue), LGX-13839 (Lavender), LGX-13840 (Blush).

“Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled product and contact LOGiiX for a replacement power bank. Dispose of it by contacting your municipality for instructions on how to safely transport and dispose of lithium-ion batteries,” reads the notice.

The affected products were manufactured in China and distributed by Vancouver-based LOGiiX from January 2022 to July 2025.

As of February 9, the company says it has received four reports of incidents in Canada. No injuries have been reported.