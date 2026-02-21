Canada captain Alphonso Davies injured in Bayern win

Bayern Munich's Alphonso Davies, left, and Frankfurt's Nnamdi Collins in action during the Bundesliga soccer match between Bayern Munich and Eintracht Frankfurt in Munich, Germany, Saturday Feb. 21, 2026. (Harry Langer/dpa via AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted February 21, 2026 1:12 pm.

Last Updated February 21, 2026 1:21 pm.

MUNICH (AP) — Canada captain Alphonso Davies went off injured during Bayern Munich’s Bundesliga win over Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday.

The speedy left back covered his face with his jersey as he left the field early in the second half, raising fears over the extent of the injury just under four months before his country co-hosts the World Cup.

It appeared to be an ankle injury, but Davies was able to walk off the field without assistance.

“It doesn’t look too bad,” Bayern coach Vincent Kompany said. “I don’t know whether it will be two weeks or four weeks. But I have the feeling it won’t be too long. These things happen when players are working their way back (from injury). We just have to hope that it’s not too bad so he can really go for it again.”

Davies has only made eight appearances in the Bundesliga this season after missing nearly nine months with a serious knee injury sustained when playing for Canada in March. Davies tore a ligament and sustained other damage in his right knee.

Canada hosts the World Cup with the United States and Mexico from June 11 to July 19.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Winter birdwatching at Tommy Thompson Park offers rare chance to see king eider duck in Toronto

Bird experts say it's rare to see a king eider at Tommy Thompson Park as the Arctic-bred ducks are often spotted along the Atlantic Ocean.

2h ago

'It's bittersweet': Toronto considering micro shelter pilot project to address homelessness

A year ago, the City of Toronto didn't want micro shelters on public property. Now, after another brutal winter season, the city appears set to potentially embrace the idea.  It was last winter that...

4h ago

Trump says he's increasing the global tariff to 15 per cent

Donald Trump's erratic tariffs threats continued Saturday with a pledge to increase his new worldwide tariff to 15 per cent, a day after the Supreme Court quashed the U.S. president's favoured tariff tool. "During...

1h ago

Man, 22, facing sex assault charges involving a minor

A 22-year-old man is facing charges in connection with a sexual assault investigation involving a minor. Toronto police say the man and the youth first met on the social media platform Snapchat before...

46m ago

Top Stories

Winter birdwatching at Tommy Thompson Park offers rare chance to see king eider duck in Toronto

Bird experts say it's rare to see a king eider at Tommy Thompson Park as the Arctic-bred ducks are often spotted along the Atlantic Ocean.

2h ago

'It's bittersweet': Toronto considering micro shelter pilot project to address homelessness

A year ago, the City of Toronto didn't want micro shelters on public property. Now, after another brutal winter season, the city appears set to potentially embrace the idea.  It was last winter that...

4h ago

Trump says he's increasing the global tariff to 15 per cent

Donald Trump's erratic tariffs threats continued Saturday with a pledge to increase his new worldwide tariff to 15 per cent, a day after the Supreme Court quashed the U.S. president's favoured tariff tool. "During...

1h ago

Man, 22, facing sex assault charges involving a minor

A 22-year-old man is facing charges in connection with a sexual assault investigation involving a minor. Toronto police say the man and the youth first met on the social media platform Snapchat before...

46m ago

Most Watched Today

2:35
Police hope for signage, possible bylaw as Harbourfront ice incidents increase

Despite repeated warnings, people are still walking onto the ice along Toronto's waterfront. Catalina Gillies looks at whether more safety steps need to be taken.

17h ago

4:26
Trump threatens 10% global tariffs following U.S. Supreme Court ruling

Following the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling deeming Trump's reciprocal tariffs as illegal, Trump is threatening to impose 10 per cent global tariffs using different laws in response.

23h ago

1:58
Canada advances to gold medal game after beating Finland 3-2

Canada's men's hockey team is continuing onto the gold medal final at the 2026 Olympics after a power play goal by Nathan McKinnon in the last minutes of the game set the score to 3-2.

February 20, 2026 1:39 pm EST EST

1:11
Hit and run suspect knowingly drove with victim on hood of car, police allege

York Regional Police are urging a driver involved in a hit-and-run in Markham on Thursday that left a 19-year-old female with life-threatening injuries to turn themselves in.

February 20, 2026 12:21 pm EST EST

0:38
Obama's alien comments prompts Trump to order release of UFO files

Former U.S. President Barack Obama's recent comments on whether aliens exist prompted Trump to call on the Pentagon to release files on UFOs.

February 20, 2026 12:13 pm EST EST

More Videos