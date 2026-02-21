Canada captain Alphonso Davies injured in Bayern win

MUNICH (AP) — Canada captain Alphonso Davies went off injured during Bayern Munich’s Bundesliga win over Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday.

The speedy left back covered his face with his jersey as he left the field early in the second half, raising fears over the extent of the injury just under four months before his country co-hosts the World Cup.

It appeared to be an ankle injury, but Davies was able to walk off the field without assistance.

“It doesn’t look too bad,” Bayern coach Vincent Kompany said. “I don’t know whether it will be two weeks or four weeks. But I have the feeling it won’t be too long. These things happen when players are working their way back (from injury). We just have to hope that it’s not too bad so he can really go for it again.”

Davies has only made eight appearances in the Bundesliga this season after missing nearly nine months with a serious knee injury sustained when playing for Canada in March. Davies tore a ligament and sustained other damage in his right knee.

Canada hosts the World Cup with the United States and Mexico from June 11 to July 19.