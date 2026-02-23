2 suspects at large after 4-on-1 beating: Toronto police

Toronto police say they’re arrested two people and are searching for two outstanding suspects after an alleged four-on-one beating that sent a male to hospital earlier this month.

Officers were called to the St. Clair Avenue West and Dufferin Street area on Monday, February 9, 2026, at around 8:47 p.m. for reports of an assault.

Investigators say the victim met with four people outside his building.

At some point the meet-up turned violent, and police allege all four of the suspects assaulted the male before fleeing the area.

The victim, whose age was not released, suffered serious injuries.

The next day officers arrested two of the suspects.

Lino Pagano, 63, and Linda Elmaleh, 57, both of Toronto, face charges of assault, assault with a weapon and aggravated assault. Elmaleh faces an addition charged of fail to comply with probation order.

Investigators are now trying to identify the outstanding suspects. They are described as:

Suspect #1: male, clean shaven with a medium build, 30-40 years-old. He was wearing a blue baseball hat, dark jacket with a white stripe across the chest, gray pants and black shoes with a white sole.

Suspect #2: male, with a medium build, 50-60 years old, with blond hair. He was wearing a blue medical mask, black jacket, blue jeans and brown boots.